Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Xander Delaney is set for a date, but things quickly take a very serious turn. In scenes set to air on Channel 5 in the coming days, Xander's got a date with newcomer Stacey lined up, and his sister Rose wants to know all the details. Xander tells Rose to stay out of his love life and heads out on the date, lying to her by saying he's going to a work colleague's party.

1 DAY AGO