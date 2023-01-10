ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb discusses Mackenzie Boyd being caught out

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb has discussed the possibility of his character Mackenzie Boyd being caught out over his big baby secret. Viewers will know that Mack is the father to Chloe Harris's baby, though everyone else – including his partner Charity Dingle – is unaware of the truth.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street airs shock death, and 8 more big soap moments next week

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Stephen murders Teddy. (Friday at 8pm on ITV) Having got his scheming mitts on Elaine's...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals Mike's secret in Summer storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Mike Hargrave's big secret on this evening's (January 13) episode amid the Summer Spellman storyline. Viewers will know that Summer has offered to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther, though a major spanner was thrown into those plans in tonight's scenes after Summer learned big news about Mike.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Caleb turns tables on Cain after dark threat

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Cain Dingle's issues with his brother Caleb Miligan are mounting, with the village hardman's brother now issuing threats of his own. In tonight's (January 13) episode, Caleb turned Cain's threats back on him after the Dingle patriarch told his long-lost brother to leave the village or he would kill him.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Xander Delaney has date disaster in dramatic Salt scenes

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Xander Delaney is set for a date, but things quickly take a very serious turn. In scenes set to air on Channel 5 in the coming days, Xander's got a date with newcomer Stacey lined up, and his sister Rose wants to know all the details. Xander tells Rose to stay out of his love life and heads out on the date, lying to her by saying he's going to a work colleague's party.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Todd Boyce teases danger for Carla in Stephen story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce, who plays villain Stephen Reid on the ITV soap, has teased some danger ahead for Carla Connor. In an upcoming storyline, Stephen and Underworld owner Carla are set to square off as Stephen attempts to return to the textiles industry and a determined Carla lets him know who's boss.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl opens up about decision to adopt her daughters

Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl has opened up about her decision to adopt her daughters. Heigl and husband Josh Kelly married in December 2007 and two years later adopted Naleigh, now 14, from South Korea. In 2012, they adopted daughter Adalaide, now 10. The couple welcomed a son, Joshua, in 2017.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland reveals Chloe's reaction to Sarah's suspicions

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has weighed in on the suspicious Sarah Sugden, who's closing in on Chloe Harris and Mackenzie Boyd's baby secret. Following a one-night stand last year, Elland's character is currently carrying Mack's child, unbeknownst to his fiancée Charity Dingle. However, during next week's...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Emma Lau speaks out after Serena Chen-Williams exit

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Today's first-look episode (January 12) saw the aftermath of the Chen-Williams family fallout, in which Serena discovered that her brother Mason had been indoctrinated by Eric's incel forum and decided that he was no longer her brother. Today, Serena revealed that she had given Mason's laptop to...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney responds to Jacob Hay's exit

Coronation Street spoilers follow from Friday's episode (January 13). Coronation Street's Amy Barlow was left devastated in Friday's episode as her relationship with Jacob Hay hit the rocks in heartbreaking scenes. The young couple had previously defied the odds to be together, but everything has gone wrong following the arrival...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares support of real-life sister Lily's music career

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has taken to social media in support of her sister Lily Harvey's music career. Not to be confused with Lillia Turner, who plays Lacey's on-screen daughter Lily Slater in the BBC soap, Lily Harvey is Lacey's real-life younger sister. The 21-year-old is currently pursuing a career...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Danielle Harold speaks out on new Lola Pearce twist

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will kick off the next chapter in Lola Pearce's story next week, as she decides to track down her estranged mum. Former Holby City star Patsy Kensit has been cast in the role of Emma, whose arrival on screen will coincide with Lola and Jay's wedding plans.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals possible blunder from Daniel in wedding storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Christmas Day on Coronation Street saw Daniel thrill Daisy with a surprise proposal, to which she immediately said yes. Now, Daisy is gearing up to plan the wedding as soon as possible... but Daniel has another surprise planned which might not go down as well as the first.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale confirms dating storyline for Mary Goskirk

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed that Mary Goskirk will start looking for love in an upcoming storyline. Future scenes will see Mary confide in her friend Rodney Blackstock about her plans to find romance with someone new. Next week, Mary chats to Rodney at the café and explains that...
digitalspy.com

Former EastEnders star Ricky Champ reunites with on-screen brother Tony Clay

Former EastEnders star Ricky Champ has shared some reunion photos with his on-screen brother Tony Clay. The Albert Square brothers took a trip to the theatre last night (January 12) to see Tanya Franks – who played Ricky's on-screen wife Rainie Highway in the BBC soap – performing in Shakespeare's Othello.
digitalspy.com

Dancing On Ice's Siva Kaneswaran wants to carry on Tom Parker's memory on the show

Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaran has opened up about why he decided to join the ITV competition show, citing late bandmate Tom Parker as the driving force behind his decision. Kaneswaran was a bandmate with Parker in The Wanted. In 2020, Parker announced that he had been diagnosed with...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton addresses Lauren's exit from soap

Cait Fitton, who played Lauren Bolton on Coronation Street, has said an official goodbye to the show. Although she only entered the soap in November of last year, there's no denying that her time on the cobbles was action-packed. But there's a chance the action isn't fully over, with Cait expressing her desire to get Lauren back on screen.
digitalspy.com

The Good Doctor lines up Desperate Housewives star for spin-off

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has landed a key role in The Good Doctor's upcoming legal spin-off, The Good Lawyer. Marking her first role since serving time behind bars for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Huffman will guest star in the female-led series as Janet Stewart, an intelligent and dry-witted lawyer (via Deadline).

Comments / 0

Community Policy