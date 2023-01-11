Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park OKs layout for new subdivision at 167th and Quivira
The land is leftover from other neighboring subdivisions. Mills Farm Developments owns two subdivisions on either side of the proposed property: one to the north called “Mills Farm” and “Mills Ranch” to the south. Harold Phelps of Phelps Engineering said the developer is planning to separate...
bluevalleypost.com
StorageMart adds new Overland Park self-storage facility
StorageMart, a self-storage company, will open a new 143,000-square foot facility off Metcalf Avenue in southern Overland Park. Customers can rent StorageMart units to store items like furniture and vehicles. The Missouri-based company already operates a number of facilities in Overland Park and across Johnson County, including in Leawood, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa and Merriam.
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City to get $6.6 million for Hwy. 92 project
More than $6.6 million will be coming to the City of Platte City for a Hwy. 92 improvement project, the state has announced. The $6,667,950 will be used on a project that will increase capacity and make safety improvements on Hwy. 92 from Interstate 29 east to Bethel Road. The...
bluevalleypost.com
Pet food company will move HQ to Overland Park’s Aspiria
Hill’s Pet Nutrition said it wants to grow into the Kansas City metro area. The company stated it chose Aspiria for its new headquarters after “an extensive search in the Midwest region,” according to a press release. While the Hill’s headquarters are moving, the company will keep...
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating
Kansas City Restaurant Week has officially begun Friday as 216 restaurants from a variety of cuisines and diets all around the area participate.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
kcur.org
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Topping county citizen satisfaction surveys in 2022, and progressing on many fronts
Throughout the past year, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) focused on its mission to enrich the Johnson County community through excellence in parks, recreation, culture, education, and public service. We were very pleased with the most recent community survey results which told us that 90% of Johnson County residents feel JCPRD is successful in this mission. In 2022, JCPRD welcomed over 10 million visitors and participations in its 10,000+ acres of park property, 25 recreation and culture facilities, and over 4,000 programs and events offered.
Spring Hill gets first stop light in town's history
Spring Hill's first stop light is more than just a traffic signal, it's a symbol of growth in a city that continues to add more residents.
KCTV 5
Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley School Buzz: Bond 2023 ballots mailed Jan. 11
The ballots are in the mail! Registered voters in Kansas who live in Blue Valley will receive their mail-in ballots for the no tax rate increase bond election over the next several days. Voted ballots must be received at the Johnson County Election Office by noon on Jan. 31, 2023.
inkansascity.com
Pizza Shuttle – Overland Park
The pies are made with fresh dough mixed each day. Their pizza sauce is an exclusive recipe made from the best California tomatoes and a special blend of spices for that exceptional taste.
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district’s Futures Planning Committee favors 4-day weeks, closing 3 buildings
The Lawrence school district’s Futures Planning Committee on Wednesday in a preliminary vote advanced a budget scenario suggesting a four-day school week, closing two elementary schools and a middle school, and cutting a district administration position. The committee members, divided into small groups, reevaluated items in the current budget...
