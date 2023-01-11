ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park OKs layout for new subdivision at 167th and Quivira

The land is leftover from other neighboring subdivisions. Mills Farm Developments owns two subdivisions on either side of the proposed property: one to the north called “Mills Farm” and “Mills Ranch” to the south. Harold Phelps of Phelps Engineering said the developer is planning to separate...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

StorageMart adds new Overland Park self-storage facility

StorageMart, a self-storage company, will open a new 143,000-square foot facility off Metcalf Avenue in southern Overland Park. Customers can rent StorageMart units to store items like furniture and vehicles. The Missouri-based company already operates a number of facilities in Overland Park and across Johnson County, including in Leawood, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa and Merriam.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City to get $6.6 million for Hwy. 92 project

More than $6.6 million will be coming to the City of Platte City for a Hwy. 92 improvement project, the state has announced. The $6,667,950 will be used on a project that will increase capacity and make safety improvements on Hwy. 92 from Interstate 29 east to Bethel Road. The...
PLATTE CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Pet food company will move HQ to Overland Park’s Aspiria

Hill’s Pet Nutrition said it wants to grow into the Kansas City metro area. The company stated it chose Aspiria for its new headquarters after “an extensive search in the Midwest region,” according to a press release. While the Hill’s headquarters are moving, the company will keep...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Inside JCPRD: Topping county citizen satisfaction surveys in 2022, and progressing on many fronts

Throughout the past year, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) focused on its mission to enrich the Johnson County community through excellence in parks, recreation, culture, education, and public service. We were very pleased with the most recent community survey results which told us that 90% of Johnson County residents feel JCPRD is successful in this mission. In 2022, JCPRD welcomed over 10 million visitors and participations in its 10,000+ acres of park property, 25 recreation and culture facilities, and over 4,000 programs and events offered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley School Buzz: Bond 2023 ballots mailed Jan. 11

The ballots are in the mail! Registered voters in Kansas who live in Blue Valley will receive their mail-in ballots for the no tax rate increase bond election over the next several days. Voted ballots must be received at the Johnson County Election Office by noon on Jan. 31, 2023.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
inkansascity.com

Pizza Shuttle – Overland Park

The pies are made with fresh dough mixed each day. Their pizza sauce is an exclusive recipe made from the best California tomatoes and a special blend of spices for that exceptional taste.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school district’s Futures Planning Committee favors 4-day weeks, closing 3 buildings

The Lawrence school district’s Futures Planning Committee on Wednesday in a preliminary vote advanced a budget scenario suggesting a four-day school week, closing two elementary schools and a middle school, and cutting a district administration position. The committee members, divided into small groups, reevaluated items in the current budget...
LAWRENCE, KS

