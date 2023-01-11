Throughout the past year, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) focused on its mission to enrich the Johnson County community through excellence in parks, recreation, culture, education, and public service. We were very pleased with the most recent community survey results which told us that 90% of Johnson County residents feel JCPRD is successful in this mission. In 2022, JCPRD welcomed over 10 million visitors and participations in its 10,000+ acres of park property, 25 recreation and culture facilities, and over 4,000 programs and events offered.

