ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 3 days ago
There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa.
Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're pretty happy that we have reached the point of spilling, right? On the water supply side, that's a good thing, everyone is welcoming that, at this point." There's also a dark side. Three quarters of a century old, the dam was rated in 'fair' condition following its most recent inspection. It is considered an 'extremely high hazard,' dam as failure would inundate most of Napa Valley, home to hundreds of thousands of people. With improvements in weather modeling, the dam was re-assessed... Eldredge said federal officials determined the dam's spillway would be unable to meet the challenge of the biggest possible deluge. "What happens is NOAA, who does all the climate prediction work...what they have to take into account is the 'probable maximum flood, so what the absolute biggest storm that could ever happen. That's the storm that has a potential to have some issues with our spillway, because our spillway would be exceeded." That could lead to water pouring over the top of the earthen dam, leading to catastrophic structural failure. The scenario however appears highly unlikely. "What it boils down to is really if we have forty-two inches within 72 hours, right, then that's what would potentially lead to that situation," she said. What's predicted right now, even these couple of Atmospheric storms queued up doesn't appear that they are going to be anything close to what might occur for that probable maximum flood. As cataclysmic as it sounds, Eldredge said if it were to happen, Lake Hennessey would be a footnote. "The reality is if that happened, there's going to be a lot of other flooding issues going on, that's well beyond a 100-year flood, that most entities design for. It would be a big one and there would be messes all over the place." Recent federal appropriations to repair and potentially replace the spillway means construction might begin as soon as 2026.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl7UF_0kB87HEM00
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams
photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're pretty happy that we have reached the point of spilling, right? On the water supply side, that's a good thing, everyone is welcoming that, at this point." There's also a dark side. Three quarters of a century old, the dam was rated in 'fair' condition following its most recent inspection. It is considered an 'extremely high hazard,' dam as failure would inundate most of Napa Valley, home to hundreds of thousands of people. With improvements in weather modeling, the dam was re-assessed... Eldredge said federal officials determined the dam's spillway would be unable to meet the challenge of the biggest possible deluge. "What happens is NOAA, who does all the climate prediction work...what they have to take into account is the 'probable maximum flood, so what the absolute biggest storm that could ever happen. That's the storm that has a potential to have some issues with our spillway, because our spillway would be exceeded." That could lead to water pouring over the top of the earthen dam, leading to catastrophic structural failure. The scenario however appears highly unlikely. "What it boils down to is really if we have forty-two inches within 72 hours, right, then that's what would potentially lead to that situation," she said. What's predicted right now, even these couple of Atmospheric storms queued up doesn't appear that they are going to be anything close to what might occur for that probable maximum flood. As cataclysmic as it sounds, Eldredge said if it were to happen, Lake Hennessey would be a footnote. "The reality is if that happened, there's going to be a lot of other flooding issues going on, that's well beyond a 100-year flood, that most entities design for. It would be a big one and there would be messes all over the place." Recent federal appropriations to repair and potentially replace the spillway means construction might begin as soon as 2026.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Lodge at Sonoma Debuts Valley of The Moon Spa Package

The turn of the new year brings a renewed emphasis on self-care, mindfulness and introspection. With a focus on wellness and renewal, The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection Resort invites travelers to embrace inner healing and immerse in the region's rich history with its new Valley of The Moon Spa Package. Guests who book the package will enjoy a tranquil wellness respite in wine country – unwinding in the resort’s relaxing cottage rooms, featuring private patios with soaking tubs and special cosmic-themed amenities, and the Valley of the Moon Body Ritual at the Spa at The Lodge.
SONOMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

What does this stream of rain mean for groundwater levels? Here's what one expert has to say

photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The consistent stream of rain and mountain snow that’s rolled through California has raised lots of questions about drought conditions and groundwater levels.   Marcus Trotta, groundwater expert with Sonoma Water, said it’s complicated.   "Groundwater recharge is really one of the more challenging things to really understand and characterize," Trotta said.   Rain is of course a good thing for replenishing groundwater, Trotta said.   "In general, groundwater recharge occurs through a couple different mechanisms," Trotta said. "One is when precipitation falls on soils and some of that precipitation will run off. Some of it will get used by plants and vegetation."   "Some...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Army Corp of Engineers Holding Back the Rising Waters of Lake Mendocino to Prevent Flooding in Hopland and Western Sonoma County

For now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the historically vulnerable Guerneville area in western Sonoma County. “We are...
HOPLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 men die in Sonoma County while using gas generator during storms

SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the storms while using a gas-powered generator in their home, the sheriff's office said. Gene Beauchamp, 71, of Colusa and Phil Mabray, 71, of Biggs, were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days

The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomasun.com

Danger on Trinity Road

Continuing rains are causing road problems throughout Sonoma and Napa counties, including this dangerous slide on Trinity Road. The westbound lane, at the hairpin turn near Wall Road, has broken away. The county has placed cones and temporary stop signs in both directions, but by the looks of it, additional wash-out is likely. Be careful! Photo by Connie Green.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route."  At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge.  Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Five Sonoma County schools honored as California Distinguished Schools

Five elementary schools in Sonoma County were recently selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. This program returned this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended recording of state and local student data. The five Sonoma County honorees are: Alexander Valley Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Corona Creek Elementary, Meadow Elementary, and West Side Elementary.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Day Use Fees Waived at New Melones, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge Reservoirs on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s New Melones Lake, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge reservoirs will waive day use fees on Jan. 16 to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Day of Service. Other fees, such as overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession managed areas, will still apply.
SONORA, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
684
Followers
462
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy