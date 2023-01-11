Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
oprahdaily.com
Revisit Oprah’s Interviews with Lisa Marie Presley on The Oprah Winfrey Show
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, sadly, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which had received multiple nominations (and for which Austin Butler won in the Best Actor category).
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
