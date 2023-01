DYER, Ind. (January 12, 2022) – Life is good for Kevin Corcoran Jr. The senior is playing a key role for Illiana Christian’s boys basketball team, averaging a team-high 4.3 assists per game for a club that is 7-2 and has won six in a row. It’s the basketball swan song for Corcoran, who’s an even more integral part of the Illiana baseball program, which won the school’s first team state title in any sport last June.

