Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
thebrag.com

Kimbra covers Beyonce in her first Like A Version in almost 12 years

Kimbra isn’t someone to shy away from a challenge when it comes to singing, and for good reason, as demonstrated through her stunning cover of Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ on Like A Version today. Kimbra sang a spirited rendition of Beyonce’s first number-one hit in 14...
thebrag.com

The Kid LAROI drops ‘The First Time’ album teaser

After a big 2022, The Kid LAROI is starting the new year off by teasing a new era of music. The Australian rapper took to social media today to announce his album The First Time. In the accompanying 30-second teaser (watch below), LAROI whispers several ‘first time’ things over a collection of moody clips: “You never forget the first time… the first time you fall in love… the first time you get caught… the first time you feel shame… the first real kiss.”
thebrag.com

Love Island’s Cassidy dropped by brands after white powder scandal

Love Island star Cassidy went viral for all the wrong reasons last month when she accidentally posted a photo of herself smiling and holding a plate with lines of white powder on it. Although she quickly deleted the photo, it had already been screenshotted hundreds of times and made its...
thebrag.com

‘A rollercoaster of love and death’: alt. review Ville Valo’s ‘Neon Noir’

Ville Valo is renowned as the lead vocalist of legendary Finnish gothic rock band HIM, and now he’s going it alone with his first solo album, Neon Noir. Working under the moniker VV, his debut solo release comes six years after the sad final show of his former band, but Neon Noir has plenty of the old genius as well as intriguing new flourishes to occupy new and old fans alike.
thebrag.com

Menulog are giving you the chance to nab epic Katy Perry-inspired custom kicks

Did somebody say… custom sneakers inspired by Menulog’s insanely catchy Katy Perry ad?. Yep, that’s right – the food delivery gods over at Menulog have partnered with the talented Damian Sim of BespokeIND, who has worked with some of the world’s biggest names while creating his one-of-a-kind handmade sneakers over the past ten years.
thebrag.com

“Disrespectful behaviour”: Bachelor star (and Tash’s ex) Michael Turnbull slams show

Former The Bachelorette star, and the ex-fiance of current contestant Tash Candyce, Michael Turnbull has slammed this year’s season of The Bachelors. Michael Turnbull came runner-up on the first season of The Bachelorette, which starred Sam Frost. It’s recently been revealed that he dated current The Bachelors contestant Tash Candyce.

