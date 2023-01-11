ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Pals Expect Them to Get Back Together Despite Split: Details

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago

While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits on their romantic relationship , their friends haven’t ruled out a potential reunion in the future.

“Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, referring to the duo’s on-and-off connection.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, have been linked since 2017 . The pair, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018 and a baby boy in February 2022, previously split less than one year after their now-4-year-old daughter arrived . After remaining friendly coparents, they reunited in February 2020 before welcoming their son — whose name has not been publicly shared — last year.

Us broke the news earlier this month that the Kardashians personality and the Cactus Jack founder had separated after spending the winter holidays apart . Jenner — who spent the festive season with Stormi and her pals in Aspen — and Scott planned to “always remain friends and great coparents,” according to a second insider.

Neither the reality TV star nor the musician have publicly addressed their recent split, though the first source reveals that they “have the same issues all the time.”

“When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated,” the insider explains to Us .

The Life of Kylie alum and the Texas native’s relationship status made headlines in October 2022 when Scott was accused of cheating weeks after their son’s arrival. Model Rojean Kar had alleged in a series of social media posts at the time that she frequently texted with the “Highest in the Room” artist after working together on a music video set and claimed that he has since lied about knowing her. Scott has publicly denied her claims.

Kylie and Travis attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit February 2022. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” he wrote in an Instagram Story statement . “I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Jenner never publicly addressed the cheating scandal, with a third source telling Us at the time that she intended to stand by her then-beau .

“Kylie is staying strong,” the insider said in October 2022. “There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have. … Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way.”

