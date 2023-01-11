ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate

New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
As North Carolina warms, one farm turns to a tropical crop: taro

(North Carolina News Service) The first time Chris Smith tried to grow taro on his experimental farm in western North Carolina, the plants were too eager. He'd started them in a heated greenhouse one February day a few years ago, thinking the tropical crop would need plenty of time to establish. Within a month, the taro had sprung up a foot and a half. Their heart-shaped leaves crowded the small greenhouse, but it was too early to transplant them into the still-cold ground. "That was a fail," said Smith, the founder of the nonprofit Utopian Seed Project.
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
10 Largest Food Chains in North Carolina in 2023

Ever thought about the number of food chains that we have right here in North Carolina? I know I will pass a spot and see another location a block down the road. North Carolina has tons of food chains that take over every block around just for you to enjoy.
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
Curios: The Walton War - Two College Presidents Sort It Out

In the early 1800s, Georgia and North Carolina went briefly into battle over a strip of land that is now part of North Carolina’s Transylvania County. You wouldn’t think a small section of land would cause a major problem, but a 12-mile tract once known as the “Orphan Strip” led to a power struggle among three states and ultimately a violent clash between North Carolina and Georgia known as the “Walton War.”
