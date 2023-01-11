Read full article on original website
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
ncbiotech.org
Feb. 9 Symposium to Highlight Training Programs for Biomanufacturing Jobs
Are you interested in a career with good pay and benefits? Or do you know someone who is? Then biomanufacturing might be the ticket. An upcoming half-day symposium will highlight training programs in North Carolina that can provide the right skills and credentials to land a job in this growing field.
kiowacountypress.net
As North Carolina warms, one farm turns to a tropical crop: taro
(North Carolina News Service) The first time Chris Smith tried to grow taro on his experimental farm in western North Carolina, the plants were too eager. He'd started them in a heated greenhouse one February day a few years ago, thinking the tropical crop would need plenty of time to establish. Within a month, the taro had sprung up a foot and a half. Their heart-shaped leaves crowded the small greenhouse, but it was too early to transplant them into the still-cold ground. "That was a fail," said Smith, the founder of the nonprofit Utopian Seed Project.
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
kiss951.com
10 Largest Food Chains in North Carolina in 2023
Ever thought about the number of food chains that we have right here in North Carolina? I know I will pass a spot and see another location a block down the road. North Carolina has tons of food chains that take over every block around just for you to enjoy.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money
A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
publicradioeast.org
BC/BC appeals state plan to switch to Aetna for health insurance plan for public employees
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has formally appealed the decision by the health insurance plan for public employees to choose another company to administer the plan after more than 40 years. The State Health Plan's trustee board voted last month to replace Blue Cross with Aetna starting...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina ranks as fourth highest for monetary loss caused by smoking, study shows
A recent study conducted by WalletHub revealed that smoking costs the average North Carolinian tobacco user over $2.3 million during their lifetime.
WRAL
Foreclosures spike in NC, increasing by over 100% in the past year
Foreclosures are on the rise across North Carolina, and in the Triangle. In fact, the state ranks 18th highest in the nation for its foreclosure rate, according to new data. More than 9,700 foreclosures were filed last year, an increase of 123%. Foreclosures are on the rise across North Carolina,...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Walton War - Two College Presidents Sort It Out
In the early 1800s, Georgia and North Carolina went briefly into battle over a strip of land that is now part of North Carolina’s Transylvania County. You wouldn’t think a small section of land would cause a major problem, but a 12-mile tract once known as the “Orphan Strip” led to a power struggle among three states and ultimately a violent clash between North Carolina and Georgia known as the “Walton War.”
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
