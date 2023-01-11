Minnesota State University, Mankato and North Hennepin Community College announced today they have collaborated on a partnership known as the Maverick (Nursing) Advance (Transfer) Plan, or “MAP,” between the Associate of Science in Nursing degree from North Hennepin Community College and the 100 percent online Registered Nurse (RN) Baccalaureate Completion degree from Minnesota State Mankato.

