ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
krrw.com

Minnesota State Mankato, North Hennepin Community College Announce Maverick Advance Plan

Minnesota State University, Mankato and North Hennepin Community College announced today they have collaborated on a partnership known as the Maverick (Nursing) Advance (Transfer) Plan, or “MAP,” between the Associate of Science in Nursing degree from North Hennepin Community College and the 100 percent online Registered Nurse (RN) Baccalaureate Completion degree from Minnesota State Mankato.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy