Read full article on original website
Related
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
Video of unidentified creature seen off NC coast stirs debate online
Is it an alligator? Is it a fish? Or could video of some creature off the NC Coast be something completely different?
WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast
Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Day after baby whale found dead in NC port, entangled right whale seen off the Outer Banks
A day after a weeks-old North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead in a North Carolina port, federal officials said another of the highly endangered marine mammals was found in trouble off the Outer Banks. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Sunday an aerial survey team...
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?
Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight
Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.
North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting
Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
country1037fm.com
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved
A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
Surfer hailed a hero for carrying stranded shark back to sea
A fearless surfer has been praised after he picked up a struggling shark with his bare hands and carried it back out into the ocean. Paul Myles saw the shark stranded on the shore at Eastern View on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road and decided to try his best to push it back into deeper water with his surfboard. But after a few unsuccessful attempts, he realized he may have to take matters into his own hands – literally. The brave surfer was captured picking up the flailing shark and rather nonchalantly carrying the deadly fish back out to the ocean. “I just thought I’d...
The Daily South
“Something You Don’t See Everyday”: Mystery Creature Filmed Swimming Off North Carolina Stumps Internet
Theories are flying after a video of a large, reptile-like animal swimming in a North Carolina inlet went viral last week. Chaisin’ Tails Outdoors, a saltwater bait and tackle shop in Atlantic Beach, shared a clip of the mystery creature and its confusing movements on Facebook Tuesday. "Something you...
311-pound flipper from dead humpback will be put on display at North Carolina park
It’s 13 feet long, the National Park Service says.
Baby North Atlantic right whale found dead along NC coast
UPDATE:Day after baby whale found dead in NC port, entangled right whale seen off the Outer Banks A highly endangered North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead over the weekend near Morehead City along the central North Carolina coast. The death is a big blow for a species that is already under severe...
Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park closed after 300 migrants land over weekend
The Dry Tortugas National Park announced that it would be closed Monday after seeing a sharp increase in Cuban migrant landings over the New Year's weekend.
Extremely Dangerous Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Ashore on South Carolina Beach
On the face of it, the Portuguese man o’ war is a breathtaking beauty, its blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float bobbing gently above the rippling ocean surface as its long, ethereal tentacles drift serenely below. Dive a little deeper, however, and you’ll find that these jellyfish impostors are nothing short of terrors of the sea.
Comments / 0