ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps inviting my husband's ex to family parties"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Once you decide to end one marriage and start another, there's a different set of criteria for deciding what would make you happy a second time and using the past relationship as a lesson to avoid mistakes.
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Upworthy

He stayed by her side after she suffered a spinal cord injury. 5 yrs later, they're still deeply in love

Tales and fables convey that you know that it is the truest form of love when they are with you in your darkest times. It has been proven true by Erin Field, 24, from Boston, Massachusetts and her boyfriend Jack Benziger. They went through a hard battle together and emerged from it stronger than ever. The couple had been dating for only four months, according to a TikTok video, when Field sustained a spinal cord injury after a chimney fell on her during her senior year.
BOSTON, MA
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Upworthy

Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
NEW HAVEN, CT
pethelpful.com

Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
FLORIDA STATE
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She told me to do my share of housework; I do 60 hours in the office"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home means that both partners need to contribute to keeping it tidy and making sure all the bills are paid on time. Even when both spouses work, there can be disagreements about who should do the cleaning and cooking, but what happens when one partner is home with the kids and still wants the other spouse to help?

Comments / 0

Community Policy