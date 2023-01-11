ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Bond denied for suspect accused of killing 2 North Carolina teens

By Hayley Fixler, Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon bond hearing for a suspect in the September killing of two Orange County teens revealed new details about the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Issiah Ross, held without bond since he was charged in the deaths, sought to have a secured bond set at $200,000.

Devin Clark, 18, in a photo from his family and Lyric Woods, 14, in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

During the hearing, a prosecutor said 14-year-old Woods and 18-year-old Clark were gunned down while running from a GMC Yukon in western Orange County early on the morning of Sept. 18, 2022.

PREVIOUS | ‘Devastating’ – 2 found shot dead in Orange County believed to be missing teens, sheriff says

“They both had shots at close range. They were executed. This was not some struggle over a gun and the gun went off. This was much more serious than that. And there was evidence of concealing a crime,” the prosecution said. “Ross poses a danger to the community. He is a flight risk.”

The prosecution prevailed in the argument and the judge denied bond for Ross, who is now 18 years old.

Also during the hearing, the prosecution said there were 13 shell casings collected in the area where the shooting took place off Buckhorn Road near Yarborough Road.

Woods was shot four times, including once in her neck at close range, the prosecutor said. Clark was shot five times, including once in the back of his head.

PREVIOUS | Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court

“They had been dragged or placed in the location they were oriented in the same direction — on their back arms outstretched,” the prosecutor said, adding that the gun used to kill the teens was a 9mm handgun that investigators said belonged to Devin Clark’s father.

The teens were hidden behind tall brush — making them invisible from the road.

The prosecutor also said that dried blood visible to the naked eye was found in the GMC Yukon.

A witness came forward to investigators, relaying that Ross had told him what happened, the prosecution revealed in court on Tuesday.

The witness said that Ross informed him Clark had asked for a ride to pick up Woods.

The witness elaborated saying, “Devin did bring the gun with him. They struggled with the gun while sitting in the car. The gun went off in the car and [Ross] was able to overtake the gun and he shot [Clark] in the vehicle. [Ross] said Woods was in the backseat screaming and he shot her. He dumped the bodies so nobody would find them.”

The conversation between the witness and Ross occurred before the teens’ bodies were found.

Ross, although 17 at the time of the crime, is being tried as an adult for the killings and made his first court appearance in November 2022.

Family members of the victims attended both Monday’s court appearance and the one in November.

The next court date in the case is set for June 27 — the next available, according to the judge.

