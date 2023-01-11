ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, VA

WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More Golf Carts On Course For Neighborhoods In James City County

JAMES CITY- Golf carts got the go-ahead to share the road with cars and trucks in Powhatan Shores, a James City County neighborhood given permission by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 10 to allow use of the smaller vehicles on neighborhood streets. Four other county neighborhoods are already...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow lovers across RVA have been clamoring for a winter wonderland, but so far Mother Nature has not delivered. Mid-January is the climatologically coldest part of winter for central Virginia based on historical averages, but so far this winter there’s been no snow in Richmond. There was a little snow in Louisa/Orange county last weekend but none in RVA, and we’re not expecting any snow in the next 10 days (through at least Jan 23) because it’s going to be too warm. There are indications that the last week of January could turn colder, but no guarantee there will be snow.
RICHMOND, VA
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Hanover Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year ‘gives his heart and soul to his students’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A social studies teacher at Hanover High School is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Hanover County Public Schools. Brian Letourneau has taught in HCPS for all 22 years of his instructional career, teaching Advanced Placement U.S. History, International Baccalaureate History of the Americas I, World History I and II, Virginia and U.S. History and U.S. Government.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines

Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA

