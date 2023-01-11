Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
peninsulachronicle.com
More Golf Carts On Course For Neighborhoods In James City County
JAMES CITY- Golf carts got the go-ahead to share the road with cars and trucks in Powhatan Shores, a James City County neighborhood given permission by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 10 to allow use of the smaller vehicles on neighborhood streets. Four other county neighborhoods are already...
NBC12
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow lovers across RVA have been clamoring for a winter wonderland, but so far Mother Nature has not delivered. Mid-January is the climatologically coldest part of winter for central Virginia based on historical averages, but so far this winter there’s been no snow in Richmond. There was a little snow in Louisa/Orange county last weekend but none in RVA, and we’re not expecting any snow in the next 10 days (through at least Jan 23) because it’s going to be too warm. There are indications that the last week of January could turn colder, but no guarantee there will be snow.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
Car crashes into speed limit sign on Arthur Ashe Blvd in Scott’s Addition
A car crashed into a pole holding various signage on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the Richmond neighborhood of Scott's Addition.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize
They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.
NBC12
Hanover Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year ‘gives his heart and soul to his students’
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A social studies teacher at Hanover High School is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Hanover County Public Schools. Brian Letourneau has taught in HCPS for all 22 years of his instructional career, teaching Advanced Placement U.S. History, International Baccalaureate History of the Americas I, World History I and II, Virginia and U.S. History and U.S. Government.
Black mold and broken locks: Richmond tenants protest ‘absentee’ Ginter Park landlord
Tenants in Richmond are preparing to flood phone lines of Red Oak Apartments in a protest to draw attention to poor conditions in the company's sprawling Northside properties.
Virginia Business
Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines
Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
New COVID variant could be most contagious to date, prompting recent surge in cases across Central Virginia
One of the most transmissible COVID-19 variants yet has made its way to Central Virginia. Health experts warn omicron subvariant "XBB. 1.5" is already on track to becoming the dominant strain of the virus within the community.
James City County police to conduct additional training in Five Forks
The James City County Police Department will be conducting additional training at an uninhabited residence in the Five Forks and Governor's Green area on January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
Fire at downtown Richmond hotel causes guests to evacuate
According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.
‘I’d just rather it be fair’: Richmond woman owes nearly $8,000 after water bill charge increase
Months after 8News initially reported on a Richmond landlord who received an exceptionally high water bill, more residents are coming forward with similar claims.
Bon Secours opens new medical center in Richmond's East End amid controversy
The two-story medical office building, a $16.5 million project, sits right beside Bon Secours' Richmond Community Hospital, a focal point of a New York Times investigation released in 2022.
