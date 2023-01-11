ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry Doesn’t Think There Would Be a Rift With Prince William If Princess Diana Was Still Alive: ‘There Is No Way’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uO3dB_0kB5erml00
Shutterstock (2)

Prince Harry thinks his relationship with brother Prince William would look a lot different if Princess Diana was still around.

Princess Diana Through the Years

Read article

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , which aired on Tuesday, January 10, Harry, 38, addressed how the loss of his mother affected where he and William, 40, stand now.

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," the Duke of Sussex shared while promoting his Spare memoir . "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

Harry noted that he has felt a deeper connection to his late mother since stepping back from the royal family.

"I've said quite a lot recently in different interviews that I've really felt the presence of my mom, especially in the last couple of years," he continued. "And I detail in the book my brother and I talking at her grave and how he felt as though she had been with him for a long period of time and helped set him up with life and that he felt she was now moving over to me. And I have felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

The late Princess of Wales died at age 36 after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. Harry, who was 12 when his mother passed away, reflected on the fact that he is now two years older than Diana when she died.

"Well, she died at 36, and I was 36 when this all kicked off," he explained on Tuesday, referring to his and wife Meghan Markle 's move to California in an attempt to create distance between them and the British monarchy . "January of 2020 was when my wife and I basically said, 'Enough, we can't cope. We can't deal with this. We need to carve out something different.' So that was an interesting overlap of time."

Prince Harry Through the Years: His Military Career, Fatherhood and More

Read article

Harry and Meghan, 41, who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 19 months , recently discussed their experience in their Netflix docuseries and his memoir. According to the BetterUp CIO, the intense U.K. media scrutiny toward his wife created the initial rift between him and his family .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j88Zk_0kB5erml00
Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

“The direction from the palace was: don’t say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well,” he detailed in a December 2022 episode of Harry & Meghan . “So, it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’ And I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.’”

Prince Harry’s Quotes About Reconciling With Royal Family Amid Feud

Read article

Earlier this month, Harry revealed he isn't sure whether a reconciliation with William and King Charles III would be possible.

"Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one's telling us the specifics or anything," he said during a 60 Minutes appearance on Sunday, January 8, referring to his allegations that the royals leaked information about them to the British press. "There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn't get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country."

Comments / 21

Deborah Brown
2d ago

No one would want even a conversation with him because he would twist the words and go to the media and talk shows to "tell all". He has proven he can't be trusted.

Reply
12
Manoj Prashad
2d ago

Harry does not realize this as yet but he's being manipulated by the attention-grabbing Megan. Open your eyes, Harry.

Reply
11
Ben Huser
2d ago

I don't know if just me, but is there anyone else out there that are tired of hearing about the Royal Family?

Reply(1)
13
Related
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince William’s Father Considering a Nuclear Option Against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Amid Attacks in Spare? Sussexes Have Gone Rogue, Expert Claims

King Charles has a big event coming up because his coronation is only months away. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making noise, and one royal expert claims that the monarch could punish them. King Charles And Royal Family Have No Plans To Response To Prince Harry, Meghan...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'

Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources

Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Has an Obsession for Tearing Down Prince William, Amplifies ‘Victimhood’ Narrative Because It’s Lucrative for Brand Sussex

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is finally out in bookstores and online shops across the globe. When he first announced that he was writing a book, royal fans around the world were excited to hear the Duke of Sussex’s accounts. But following the release of his memoir, Meghan Markle’s husband received countless criticisms.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

281K+
Followers
26K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy