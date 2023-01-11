ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK flood warnings – latest: Environment agency issue 34 alerts as Wales hit by downpours

By Emily Atkinson
 3 days ago

Swathes of England have been almost entirely cut off by flooding after heavy downpours left towns and other residential areas under several feet of water.

Images and videos have captured how settlements across the southwest have been effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.

Residents in parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, have been left marooned by the water, with similar scenes reported across neighbouring Worcester , where Worcester Racecourse and Worcestershire County Council Cricket ground remain submerged.

It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of the country until Thursday.

It joins 34 flood warnings and 98 flood alerts from the Environment Agency in place across England.

In a statement, the agency said: “River and surface water flooding impacts are also possible across parts of the North of England on Saturday and Sunday.

“Local groundwater flooding is possible through the next five days in the south of England.”

BBC

Weather: Floods in Wales cause power cuts and train delays

Stormy weather has caused disruption in south Wales including power cuts, flooding and train delays. The National Grid said about 600 homes, mainly in Newport, have no power. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the areas worst affected by flooding were Porth and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf. Earlier...
The Independent

Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits Wales

The Towy Valley in Carmarthenshire was submerged in water as flood warnings and alerts were issued on Sunday, 8 January.Heavy rain has caused flooding which has isolated properties between Llandeilo and Abergwili.More rainfall is expected today, 10 January.Upper and Lower Towy have been placed under a flood alert by Natural Resources Wales.River levels are “expected to be above normal” and flooding of low-lying land and roads is likely.Drone footage filmed by Robert Melen shows a farm surrounded by water.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK floods: River Severn overflows in Worcester after persistent rainVirgin Orbit flight spotted in sky from Dorset before failing to reach spaceCalifornia flooding: Violent storms force entire town of Montecito to evacuate
The Independent

Flood warnings as parts of UK face heavy showers and blustery winds

Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as heavy rain and blustery winds are set to bring a weekend washout for many.The Met Office had 98 flood warnings and 169 alerts in place in England on Saturday morning, adding people should expect “an unsettled day ahead” as rain pushed eastwards.While brighter spells are set to follow, the forecaster warned there may be heavy showers, some snow in the north and people in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland should be braced for the strongest winds.⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning updated⚠️Rain and wind across southwestern parts of Scotland and the...
The Independent

Ironbridge: Barriers put up as River Severn floods gardens

Flood barriers remained in place next to the River Severn in Shropshire after the waterway became engorged by heavy rain.In total, 22 flood warnings have been issued over southwest England and in the Midlands as the height of Britain’s longest river continues to rise.In Ironbridge, where this video was filmed, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned that properties are at risk of flooding.Residents have been urged to avoid contact with, walk, or drive through flood water.The River Severn’s water level was recorded at 5.83m in Buildwas as of Saturday, 14 January.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cat appears unimpressed by flooding in Shrewsbury back gardenCat appears unimpressed by flooding in Shrewsbury back gardenFloodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
BBC

Devon and Cornwall flood and power cuts warning as downpours sweep in

Heavy rain will cause "widespread disruption and potential hazards" in Devon and Cornwall from Wednesday night into Thursday say forecasters. Standing water is already affecting driving on the A39 near Roundswell Roundabout in Barnstaple. Flood alerts have been issued for rivers over Exmoor, Exebridge to Tiverton and the River Teign...
BBC

Flooding at Exebridge and Bickleigh, Devon

Pub owners were left stranded in floodwater and cars were submerged as parts of Devon were hit by heavy rainfall. Several roads were impassable in the Tiverton area as the River Exe burst its banks affecting Oakfordbridge, Exebridge and Bickleigh Bridge. Darren Ninnis, manager of the Anchor Inn at Exebridge...
BBC

Villagers begin clean-up after flooding at Exebridge in Devon

A clean-up operation is under way after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Devon. Several roads were flooded in the Tiverton area after the River Exe burst its banks between Oakfordbridge and Exebridge, and left some properties cut off. Darren Ninnis, manager of the Anchor Inn at Exebridge, was...
msn.com

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.9-magnitude earthquake

Indonesian officials issued a tsunami warning in the country early Tuesday morning local time, just minutes after the country was shaken by a 7.9 earthquake. The earthquake hit around 12:47 a.m. local time and was centered in the Banda Sea, about 229 miles northeast of East Timor. The earthquake was felt as far away as Australia, although officials say there is no threat of tsunami there at this time.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Wales weather: Warning of more flooding without investment

More money is needed for flood prevention in order to prevent further devastation and cut clean-up costs, a council leader has said. Wales has been hit by disruption following days of continued heavy rain. Flood warnings are in place, with river levels set to peak on Saturday after weather warnings...
The Independent

UK weather: Britain braced for further flooding as roads submerged ahead of snow alert

Britain is braced for yet more flooding as roads and pathways were deluged by torrential rainfall causing the River Severn to burst its banks.Roads and car parks have been left submerged, while at Ironbridge, temporary barriers were put in place in a bid to hold back the bulging river after heavy downpours on Saturday in parts of South West England, the north and the West Midlands.A further 25 flooding alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for small rivers around the Severn. Videos of Shrewsbury showed roads and pathways completely submerged by water and signposts immersed in the...
The Independent

Wales: Bwlch Mountain road turns into waterfall after heavy rainfall

A mountain road in Wales has been turned into a waterfall after torrential rain.The road has since been closed following a landslide in Nantymoel, which has seen rocks and heavy rainwater rushing over the Bwlch Mountain.Footage shared by one driver shows water rolling off the mountain and onto the road, appearing as a waterfall effect.“It is advisable to avoid the Bwlch Mountain in both directions due to treacherous road conditions caused by a landslide at Nantymoel,” South Wales Police said in a statement.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionGareth Bale picked ‘right time’ to bow out from football, Wales boss Rob Page saysGareth Bale announces retirement from football aged 33
The Independent

Heavy flooding turns 60ft waterfall into lake

Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
The Independent

Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods

Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
The Independent

Royal Navy tracking Russian warship sailing ‘close to the UK’ in the North Sea

A Russian warship sailing “close to the UK” through the North Sea was being tracked by the Royal Navy on Wednesday.The Royal Navy said its warship HMS Portland, a Type 23 frigate, is monitoring the Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov and accompanying tanker Kama as they sail in international waters near the UK.But it stressed that escorting warships through “UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas is routine activity for the Royal Navy”.HMS Portland joined the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel Bergen, as the Russian ships moved south through the Norwegian Sea, the Royal Navy said.It is tracking and...
The Independent

2022 confirmed as Scotland’s hottest year on record

Scotland recorded its highest average temperature on record last year, according to the Met Office.The country saw an annual mean temperature of 8.50C in 2022, which beat the previous record of 8.43C set in 2014.Last year was also the hottest year on record for all other UK nations, with an average temperature of over 10C recorded for the whole of Britain for the first time.A Met Office study, released this month, showed that human-induced climate change made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely.It said the warm conditions would have been expected once in 500 years under...
The Independent

In Pictures: Heavy rain brings weekend washout for many

Downpours have affected parts of the UK, as the Met Office warned of chilly temperatures, heavy showers and strong winds.The forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland and the far north of Northern Ireland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.In parts of England on Saturday, rivers burst their banks, with fields and roads flooded after the downpours.
The Independent

The Independent

