Updated Ratings: Golden Globes Audience Dips 9% vs. 2021 Telecast

In the latest (and updated ) TV ratings, NBC’s first airing of the Golden Globes in two years averaged 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down 9 and 27 percent from the 2021 telecast to mark the event’s smallest audience since 1995 (the last time that TBS hosted the show before turning it over to NBC) and a new demo low.

Of note, the Globes before this year traditionally aired on a Sunday with an NFL lead-in. A total audience including Peacock streaming will be reported later this week.

The 2021 Globes, with 6.9 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, was down more than 60 percent from the last pre-pandemic ceremony. That January 2020, pre-pandemic Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, drew 18.4 million viewers. Imagine!

Opposite the Globes….

CBS | FBI (7.4 mil/0.6 per finals) was steady week-to-week and drew the night’s largest audience. International (5.8 mil/0.5) ticked up and Most Wanted (5 mil/0.5) tied its season high in the demo

ABC | The Rookie (4 mil/0.5 per finals) and Feds (2.6 mil/0.3) both dipped after last week’s superlative tallies . Will Trent (3 mil/0.3) ticked down in both measures from its week-ago debut.

FOX | The Resident (2.5 mil/0.3) slipped to series lows was rock steady ahead of next week’s season (?) finale.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.