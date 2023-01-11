ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

WCNC

Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

New York approves siting permits for 309 MW of new solar

New York has approved siting permits for three solar projects totaling 309 MW. The New York State Office of Renewable Energy awarded the siting permits to the 90 MW Home Solar Energy Center in Cortland County; the 119 MW Tracy Solar project in Jefferson County; and the 100 MW Riverside Solar project in Jefferson County.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
spartanburg.com

Solar in South Carolina – What Consumers Need to Know

The passage of the SC Energy Freedom Act means big opportunities for the future of solar energy in South Carolina. Through the provisions in this legislation, more homeowners and businesses will be able to take advantage of this renewable and clean energy source. In many instances, solar energy has the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
charlestondaily.net

Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina

N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Where is South Carolina's Lightning Capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Storm season doesn’t seem to really end here in the South. From Summertime storms to severe weather in the Winter and Spring months lightning can be pretty common here in South Carolina. According to a new report by Vaisala, we saw more than 198 million...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
power98fm.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
gsabizwire.com

Upstate Elder Law Is Now A Division Of LawyerLisa, LLC

Greenville, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce that Upstate Elder Law is now a division of LawyerLisa, LLC. After years practicing law in many areas, from federal prosecution to family court, to personal injury to probate, Chadwicke Groover saw the need for elder law both personally and in the community he served. Elder law is different. It is relational, it is solution-based, and it's an ongoing conversation. Chad made sure South Carolina's Upstate clients had a personal experience. We see this even now as Chad has been sworn in as Probate Judge for Greenville County. His desire to elevate customer service with a personal touch will benefit the families throughout Greenville County. In his stead, he has chosen a successor for his practice. In comes Lisa Hostetler Brown as the new owner, making Upstate Elder Law - A Division of LawyerLisa, LLC.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Video shows lightning, hail, heavy rain in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Severe storms moved through the Upstate part of South Carolina, eastern Georgia and western North Carolina on Thursday. (All warnings and watches were canceled just before 7 p.m. Thursday) Below you will find pictures, video sent in to the WYFF 4 newsroom:. Lightning in downtown Greenville...
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Family Vacations In the US

It’s about that time, to start planning your summer trips. Not sure where you want to head this year? Well, the folks at US News and World Report ranked the top 20 best family vacations in the US. With the help of reader votes and expert opinions, U.S. News compiled this list of travel destinations that offer reasonable rates and activities the whole family can enjoy. These places are all great options to choose from when looking for a getaway. I’ve been lucky enough to go to half of the destinations they included. And most of these trips were when I was a kid myself. So I can vouch that they are kid approved.
ORLANDO, FL

