Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
New York approves siting permits for 309 MW of new solar
New York has approved siting permits for three solar projects totaling 309 MW. The New York State Office of Renewable Energy awarded the siting permits to the 90 MW Home Solar Energy Center in Cortland County; the 119 MW Tracy Solar project in Jefferson County; and the 100 MW Riverside Solar project in Jefferson County.
Solar in South Carolina – What Consumers Need to Know
The passage of the SC Energy Freedom Act means big opportunities for the future of solar energy in South Carolina. Through the provisions in this legislation, more homeowners and businesses will be able to take advantage of this renewable and clean energy source. In many instances, solar energy has the...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
Duke Energy reaches compromise with opponents on SC rate hike
SOUTH CAROLINA — Duke Energy Progress has reached a comprehensive settlement with all groups involved in its proposed $90 million rate hike in South Carolina and hopes to file details with the S.C. Public Service Commission on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp. and the intervenors reached by the Charlotte Business...
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina
N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
Where is South Carolina's Lightning Capital
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Storm season doesn’t seem to really end here in the South. From Summertime storms to severe weather in the Winter and Spring months lightning can be pretty common here in South Carolina. According to a new report by Vaisala, we saw more than 198 million...
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Fact check: Are those SCANA settlement checks SC residents have gotten lately real?
If you have received a SCANA/Dominion Energy settlement check in recent days, it is not a scam. According to the official website for the settlement, a second distribution of settlement checks were mailed on Dec. 30. Some residents took to social media in recent days, confused about why they had...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Upstate Elder Law Is Now A Division Of LawyerLisa, LLC
Greenville, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce that Upstate Elder Law is now a division of LawyerLisa, LLC. After years practicing law in many areas, from federal prosecution to family court, to personal injury to probate, Chadwicke Groover saw the need for elder law both personally and in the community he served. Elder law is different. It is relational, it is solution-based, and it's an ongoing conversation. Chad made sure South Carolina's Upstate clients had a personal experience. We see this even now as Chad has been sworn in as Probate Judge for Greenville County. His desire to elevate customer service with a personal touch will benefit the families throughout Greenville County. In his stead, he has chosen a successor for his practice. In comes Lisa Hostetler Brown as the new owner, making Upstate Elder Law - A Division of LawyerLisa, LLC.
Video shows lightning, hail, heavy rain in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Severe storms moved through the Upstate part of South Carolina, eastern Georgia and western North Carolina on Thursday. (All warnings and watches were canceled just before 7 p.m. Thursday) Below you will find pictures, video sent in to the WYFF 4 newsroom:. Lightning in downtown Greenville...
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
South Carolina is short truck drivers by the thousands, the SCDMV is trying to help
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Over the past few years, the cost of just about everything has gone up. Whether we like it or not, we've all become familiar with the term supply chain issues. Part of that problem is tied to a lack of truck drivers during the pandemic.
This South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Family Vacations In the US
It’s about that time, to start planning your summer trips. Not sure where you want to head this year? Well, the folks at US News and World Report ranked the top 20 best family vacations in the US. With the help of reader votes and expert opinions, U.S. News compiled this list of travel destinations that offer reasonable rates and activities the whole family can enjoy. These places are all great options to choose from when looking for a getaway. I’ve been lucky enough to go to half of the destinations they included. And most of these trips were when I was a kid myself. So I can vouch that they are kid approved.
