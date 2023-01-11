Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Jamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Just days after having the best reaction to a co-star winning a Golden Globe Award, Jamie Lee Curtis has been forced to bow out of Sunday's Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to Instagram on Friday and the self-proclaimed "head...
WUSA
Bill Nye Clarifies Who Jennifer Coolidge Was Actually Talking About During Golden Globes Presentation
Bill Nye posted a throwback photo of himself and Bill Nighy on Instagram on Wednesday, clearing the air on both names' pronunciation after Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes speech earlier this week. Coolidge commented while she was onstage to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series that...
WUSA
Vivica A. Fox Makes a Surprise Cameo in SZA's Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Video
SZA is taking inspiration to a whole new level. The singer released the music video for her hit single, "Kill Bill," and the nod to the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name features a special cameo by the fan-favorite assassin Copperhead, played by Vivica A. Fox. Fox, who played...
WUSA
Florence Pugh Reflects on Why Her Relationship With Zach Braff Was Criticized
Florence Pugh is speaking her piece. As the new cover star of Vogue's Winter 2023 issue, the Don't Worry Darling actress shares rare words about her relationship with 47-year-old ex-boyfriend Zach Braff, and why it drew such strong reaction from the public. "We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just...
WUSA
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
WUSA
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)
Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
WUSA
Jamie Lynn Spears to Reunite With 'Zoey 101' Co-Stars for Paramount Plus Movie
Jamie Lynn Spears will reunite with her castmates for Zoey 102, a follow-up movie to the Nickelodeon comedy that ran from 2005 to 2008, it was announced Thursday. The reunion film will debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. Spears, who portrayed Zoey Brooks in the original series, will be...
WUSA
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)
While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
WUSA
Stephanie Hsu Talks Representation in Hollywood, Recalls Being Mistaken for Lana Condor
When it comes to diverse representation in Hollywood, there's still a ways to go. As awards season hits the ground running, Everything Everywhere All at Once's breakout star, Stephanie Hsu, has had to confront this truth in real-time. During an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Hsu...
WUSA
Watch 'Succession' Star Matthew Macfadyen as an Embattled MP in 'Stonehouse' (Exclusive)
While fans eagerly await the new season of Succession, they can watch Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen return to his English roots as embattled Member of Parliament John Stonehouse in the BritBox historical, true-crime drama Stonehouse. Ahead of the series' debut, ET has an exclusive look at Macfadyen's dramatic transformation -- this is very much not Tom Wambsgans -- in a clip showing the politician weighing a risky decision that could change his future.
Comments / 0