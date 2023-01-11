ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Just days after having the best reaction to a co-star winning a Golden Globe Award, Jamie Lee Curtis has been forced to bow out of Sunday's Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to Instagram on Friday and the self-proclaimed "head...
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
Jamie Lynn Spears to Reunite With 'Zoey 101' Co-Stars for Paramount Plus Movie

Jamie Lynn Spears will reunite with her castmates for Zoey 102, a follow-up movie to the Nickelodeon comedy that ran from 2005 to 2008, it was announced Thursday. The reunion film will debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. Spears, who portrayed Zoey Brooks in the original series, will be...
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)

While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
Watch 'Succession' Star Matthew Macfadyen as an Embattled MP in 'Stonehouse' (Exclusive)

While fans eagerly await the new season of Succession, they can watch Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen return to his English roots as embattled Member of Parliament John Stonehouse in the BritBox historical, true-crime drama Stonehouse. Ahead of the series' debut, ET has an exclusive look at Macfadyen's dramatic transformation -- this is very much not Tom Wambsgans -- in a clip showing the politician weighing a risky decision that could change his future.

