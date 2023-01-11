Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Montrose Isn’t Really a Great Place for Colorado Gamers
Montrose, Colorado is a great place. If you love outdoor activity, small-town charm, and gorgeous views, Montrose has you covered on all fronts. Not to mention all the great events at venues like the Pavilion and the Event Center. It always seems like there's something happening in Montrose, designed specifically to get you out of the house for the evening or a weekend.
This Montrose Home is Why You Want to Live at Bear Creek
Living in Montrose, you've no doubt heard someone mention the Bear Creek subdivision. In my experience, it's always been mentioned in a fashion that indicated this was a very in-demand place to live. Taking a look at this listing on Realtor.com, it's not hard to see why that would be. This house on Cement Creek Ave looks like the mold from which every classic, suburban style was made.
A Piece of Advice You’d Give Someone Moving to Montrose?
I've seen this question circulate thru Montrose message boards several hundred times. "What is one piece of advice you'd give someone moving to Montrose? The most popular answer from locals is ... "Don't!" Sure, this has been the running joke for years, but it is painfully truthful. Montrose locals love...
Live in Your Own Log Cabin, Right Here in Montrose Colorado
Remember Lincoln Logs, the toy that every kid used to use to build houses for their other toys? Even Skeletor was able to get his own digs, and there's no way he'd pass a background check. Maybe it was just me, but playing with logs as a kid always made me daydream about what it would be like to live in a log cabin.
Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023
We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
Climber rescued after falling at Ouray Ice Park
Rescuers rushed to help an ice climber who took a big fall at Ouray Ice Park on Thursday afternoon. Ouray is located south of Montrose, about 330 miles southwest of Denver. Members of Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Inc. had to lower a basket to get to the fallen climber. Other members of the team went into the gorge below the upper bridge to stabilize the climber's injuries.
Massive avalanche visible from town of Telluride caught on camera
Footage has emerged that is reportedly of an avalanche that took place in Telluride near nightfall on New Year's Eve. It shows the stunning power of nature at work in Colorado. The peak where this slide took place, Ajax Peak, is known for being a site of notable avalanches over...
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
What is the Actual Commute Time in Montrose?
When it comes to radio, stations have many ways to track listener interaction. In today's world, it's mostly thru digital. But they still follow an old standard called, "TSL", or Time Spent listening. It gives radio an idea of when their listeners are engaging and for how long. Before Apps and streaming, driving to and from work was the biggest Time Spent Listening moments for the radio. According to Edison Research, 67% of all listeners were engaging thru car radios back in 2019.
Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
2 dead in Grand County avalanche
A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
What is That One Food Item from Montrose You Could Eat Everyday?
I love checking out the local restaurants in Montrose. So many wonderful places to go and menu items to enjoy. I'm on a budget, so I don't get to eat out often, but when I do, I have a few favorites on my list. If you are unsure where to go locally for some tasty eats, check these out.
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
Annoying Habits of Significant Others in Montrose
We’ve all been there. After a full workday, you get back home only to see that your significant other left a pile of dirty dishes, for you to wash, in the sink. When this happens for me, I just wash them and move along with my day. But it got me thinking, what are those annoying things that your S.O. does?
Skier dies following incident at Colorado resort, found buried in snow
A 29-year-old skier died on Friday after being found buried in the snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Two skiers reportedly found the man buried and unconscious at about 3:30 PM. They immediately called for help from...
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
29-year-old dies in a ski accident at Powderhorn
A 29-year-old Minnesotan man died on Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust. Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills...
