Montrose, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Montrose Isn’t Really a Great Place for Colorado Gamers

Montrose, Colorado is a great place. If you love outdoor activity, small-town charm, and gorgeous views, Montrose has you covered on all fronts. Not to mention all the great events at venues like the Pavilion and the Event Center. It always seems like there's something happening in Montrose, designed specifically to get you out of the house for the evening or a weekend.
MONTROSE, CO
1037theriver.com

This Montrose Home is Why You Want to Live at Bear Creek

Living in Montrose, you've no doubt heard someone mention the Bear Creek subdivision. In my experience, it's always been mentioned in a fashion that indicated this was a very in-demand place to live. Taking a look at this listing on Realtor.com, it's not hard to see why that would be. This house on Cement Creek Ave looks like the mold from which every classic, suburban style was made.
MONTROSE, CO
94kix.com

A Piece of Advice You’d Give Someone Moving to Montrose?

I've seen this question circulate thru Montrose message boards several hundred times. "What is one piece of advice you'd give someone moving to Montrose? The most popular answer from locals is ... "Don't!" Sure, this has been the running joke for years, but it is painfully truthful. Montrose locals love...
MONTROSE, CO
1037theriver.com

Live in Your Own Log Cabin, Right Here in Montrose Colorado

Remember Lincoln Logs, the toy that every kid used to use to build houses for their other toys? Even Skeletor was able to get his own digs, and there's no way he'd pass a background check. Maybe it was just me, but playing with logs as a kid always made me daydream about what it would be like to live in a log cabin.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023

We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Denver

Climber rescued after falling at Ouray Ice Park

Rescuers rushed to help an ice climber who took a big fall at Ouray Ice Park on Thursday afternoon. Ouray is located south of Montrose, about 330 miles southwest of Denver. Members of Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Inc. had to lower a basket to get to the fallen climber. Other members of the team went into the gorge below the upper bridge to stabilize the climber's injuries. 
MONTROSE, CO
1037theriver.com

What is the Actual Commute Time in Montrose?

When it comes to radio, stations have many ways to track listener interaction. In today's world, it's mostly thru digital. But they still follow an old standard called, "TSL", or Time Spent listening. It gives radio an idea of when their listeners are engaging and for how long. Before Apps and streaming, driving to and from work was the biggest Time Spent Listening moments for the radio. According to Edison Research, 67% of all listeners were engaging thru car radios back in 2019.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

2 dead in Grand County avalanche

A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
1037theriver.com

What is That One Food Item from Montrose You Could Eat Everyday?

I love checking out the local restaurants in Montrose. So many wonderful places to go and menu items to enjoy. I'm on a budget, so I don't get to eat out often, but when I do, I have a few favorites on my list. If you are unsure where to go locally for some tasty eats, check these out.
MONTROSE, CO
1037theriver.com

Annoying Habits of Significant Others in Montrose

We’ve all been there. After a full workday, you get back home only to see that your significant other left a pile of dirty dishes, for you to wash, in the sink. When this happens for me, I just wash them and move along with my day. But it got me thinking, what are those annoying things that your S.O. does?
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

