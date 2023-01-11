When it comes to radio, stations have many ways to track listener interaction. In today's world, it's mostly thru digital. But they still follow an old standard called, "TSL", or Time Spent listening. It gives radio an idea of when their listeners are engaging and for how long. Before Apps and streaming, driving to and from work was the biggest Time Spent Listening moments for the radio. According to Edison Research, 67% of all listeners were engaging thru car radios back in 2019.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO