EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Panthers look to follow up a big road win with another away from Cedar Falls on Sunday afternoon against the University of Evansville Purple Aces. After a thrilling victory over MVC rival Drake, UNI will try to bring the momentum from the Knapp Center along with them to Indiana in its only game against the Aces. The Panthers last saw Evansville on its home floor at the end of the '21-22 season, where UNI picked up its 20th win of the season in an 83-56 victory. The Panthers look to continue their success at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, not having lost a game there since the Ace's women's basketball program moved into the facility in 2017.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO