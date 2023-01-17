ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Marketing Plays: K-Swiss Doubles Athlete Roster for 2023 Tennis Season + More News

By FN Staff
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0XUF_0kB5HcXV00

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 17, 2023: K-Swiss has unveiled its athlete roster for the 2023 tennis season. The brand will continue its multiyear contracts with British player Cameron Norrie (ranked No. 12 by the ATF) and Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova (ranked No. 19 by the WTA). Other partners for the season include Allaksandra Sasnovich, Yulia Putintseva , Lauren Davis , Rebecca Marino , Anastasia Gasanova , Louisa Chirico , Pedro Cachin , Tomas Etcheverry , Mitchell Kreuger and Marcos Giron. “Building upon our success in 2022, we are excited to more than double our player roster and drive brand visibility to our new product line that our athletes will be wearing at the Australian Open,” David Malinowski, director of tennis for K-Swiss, said in a statement.

Jan. 17, 2023: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, retailer Snipes tapped poet Roya Marsh to reimagine the late civil rights icon’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Marsh — who is a Bronx, N.Y., native — is an educator, an activist and the author of the poetry book “Daylight.” Also, Marsh is co-founder of the Bronx Poet Laureate, a PEN America Emerging Voices mentor and the awardee of the 2021 Lotos Foundation prize for poetry.

Jan. 12, 2023: Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has entered into a partnership with professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk . Kostyuk, according to the brand, is its first complete Wilson ambassador “across rackets, footwear and clothing.” The partnership, Wilson said in a statement, launches in tandem with its latest tennis sportswear collection. The line is available in both women’s and men’s sizing, and can be shopped now via Wilson.com . “Wilson is committed to equipping athletes with all they need to succeed on and off the court, and there is nobody better to join forces with than Marta Kostyuk,” Jason Collins, global GM of Wilson Racquet Sports, said in a statement. “Marta has an extremely sharp game, and we look forward to not only expanding Wilson’s impact in the sport of tennis, but also supporting her as she grows her competitive edge and personal brand.”

Jan. 11, 2023: New Balance has signed rising NBA star Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers. Maxey is the latest pro basketball player to join New Balance’s already stacked roster that includes Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray. “As one of the most talented young players in the league, we’re excited to welcome Tyrese to the New Balance family,” New Balance head of global sports marketing — basketball Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “He embodies the charisma and personality of the New Balance brand. We are excited to start working with Tyrese to further highlight his style in the game and his desire to inspire the next generation, both on and off the court.”

Jan. 11, 2023: Red Wing Heritage has teamed up with local Minneapolis non-profit youth art and design education center Juxtaposition Arts (JXTA) on its latest campaign. Specifically spotlighting art, education and a passion for craft, this collaboration aim to bring real world learning experience for student apprentices, giving them the opportunity to showcase their unique interpretation of a 70-year-old boot: the Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc. A small-batch collection of the students’ custom Moc and complementary sweatshirts will be sold on shop.juxtapositionarts.org starting Jan. 18, with all proceeds going back to the JXTA educational program to help create a space for artists and creators to thrive in their craft. To further bring this campaign to life, Red Wing Heritage will be replacing ads with art, covering local billboards across Minneapolis with original artwork made by JXTA students, alumni and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmfLr_0kB5HcXV00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Red Wing

Marketing Initiatives from 2022

Dec. 12, 2022: Saysh has tapped Bala co-founder Natalie Holloway as the new face of its Maternity Returns Policy. Formerly helmed by Saysh co-founder Allyson Felix, the policy offers Saysh customers who have previously purchased a pair of Saysh Ones a complimentary pair, in their new size, should the customer experience a change in foot size upon becoming pregnant. To celebrate the partnership, Saysh and Holloway, who is pregnant with her second child, gathered a group of inspiring female founders and entrepreneurs for an intimate dinner at Alta Adams in Los Angeles. Guests included Sabeena Ladha of Deux, Terri Rockovich of Jinx, Annabel Lawlee of Breeze, Luana Arantes of Swoon Homes, Sharon Pack of Insert Name Here, Allyson and Wes Felix and more. As Saysh’s Maternity Returns Policy evolves to include new representation and offerings, the brand also announces a partnership with Cadenshae, an activewear brand for mothers, to provide a special gift to those customers who opt to exchange their shoes through the policy.

Nov. 10, 2022: Thom Browne returned to his alma mater The University of Notre Dame for his annual football game, a tradition the designer has upheld since 2014. Held on the south quad of university’s campus, the was casted through an open call video submission, students expressed their interest in being a part of the game. In grey, white, and khaki, the 2022 football capsule collection fuses classic varsity elements with modern Americana. Brand icons including the bal collar coat, sack jacket, and pleated skirt meet striped rugby polos, high-top canvas sneakers, and backstrap shorts. The brand’s signature outerwear, cashmere knits, long johns, a down-filled parka, and cozy muff nod to the autumnal season of the sport. Browne was recently announced as an artist-in-residence at Notre Dame. Over the next year, he will conduct a series of talks, visit the campus and contribute to the exploration of how fashion and design shape public life. The series of events will culminate with a course titled “Strong Suits: The Art, Philosophy, and Business of Thom Browne” taught by Meghan Sullivan during the spring 2023 semester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKb3N_0kB5HcXV00
CREDIT: SINNA NASSERI

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kyle Kuzma Interrupts Walter Frazier to Brush His Sharp Suit’s Shoulders at Wizards vs. New York Knicks Basketball Game

Kyle Kuzma had some thoughts about Walter Frazier’s suit during the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks basketball game on Jan. 18. The Wizards beat the Knicks 116-105 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a video uploaded on the NBA’s Twitter page, Frazier could be seen speaking ahead of the game. Kuzma happens to pass by during the segment and brushes off Frazier’s shoulders as a sign of saying he likes his suit. “Kuz had to show appreciation for Walt Frazier’s suit tonight,” the NBA captioned the post along with a shaking hands and laughing emoji. Kuz had to show...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

NBA Icon Walt Frazier’s Craziest Suits Through the Years Include Wild Prints With Exotic Animal Skin Shoes

Walt “Clyde” Frazier is known as the seven-time NBA All-Star player, two-time NBA champion and seven-time all-defensive. But the athlete also has a history with fashion. Growing up in Atlanta, Frazier fell in love with basketball in high school, where he was able to hone his talents. Shortly after, he attended Southern Illinois University to play basketball and then was drafted fifth overall in the 1967 NBA draft. That was just the beginning of his impeccable basketball reign that allowed him to make an even bigger impact on popular culture and fashion. Frazier was one of the first NBA players...
Footwear News

New Balance’s Fresh Foam BB Basketball Sneaker Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. New Balance’s basketball division has just unveiled its latest performance sneaker and fans won’t have to wait long before they can they their hands on a pair. The Boston-based sportswear brand revealed the Fresh Foam BB sneaker yesterday with the help of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine when he and his team faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Paris. “I have been working with the New Balance design team on this launch since I first joined the brand, so I...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Vanna White Goes Viral in ‘Strange’ Hot Pink Dress With Pantaboots on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White had Twitter abuzz thanks to an outfit she wore on the latest episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” The episode, which aired on Jan. 18, saw White on the arm of famed host Pat Sajak waltzing across the stage in a hot pink floor-length gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a revealing sky-high side slit giving way to a pair of high-waisted black leggings. The episode was won by Tricia Scaglione from Plantation, Fla., but focus of the episode ended up being directed in White’s direction. The half-pink, half-black ensemble was worn alongside a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that...
Footwear News

Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks

Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
Footwear News

James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night.  The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident.  Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Shakira Dances to Her Hit Song ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ in Baggy Athleisure and White Prada Combat Boots

Accompanied by backup dancers, Shakira shared a short video to her Instagram yesterday dancing to her new hit song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — also known as “Out of Your League” — featuring Argentine producer Bizarrap. The songstress busted a move, shimmying her way through the song in athleisure and designer boots. The video saw the hitmaker clad in a bright orange cropped hoodie accompanied by white high-waisted sweats. Both her top and bottom fit in a baggy manner, making for more comfortable wear. The Columbian star sported a bright orange baseball cap that matched her top, featuring a black...
Footwear News

Simone Biles Coordinates With Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Minimalist Looks & Trendy Sneakers

Simone Biles and her fiancee, Jonathan Owens, posed for Instagram in matching minimalist looks. The Houston Texans athlete proposed to the Olympic gold medalist last February, and they have been living happily ever after before our eyes. Biles suited up in a brown chocolate set perfect for a casual night out. The oversized leather jacket was designed with bold pockets and buttons down the center, while the high-waisted pants featured a similar liquid texture and a wide hem at the feet.  Underneath the jacket, she opted for a simple white crop top with a high neck. She accessorized with diamond rings and...
Footwear News

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Meets With Maryland Governor Wes Moore in Purple Wool Dress & Ankle Boots

Oprah Winfrey stopped by Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s house. On Instagram, the television mogul shared a photo she’d taken with him and his wife Dawn and children Mia and James yesterday. For the picture, Winfrey was clad in a purple dress, the free-flowing style comprised of lengthy and whimsical bell sleeves and a cozy, thick and woolen quality. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) “The Color Purple” actress accessorized her ensemble with dangling silver earrings, chunky rings and her usual glasses but with a purple frame to match her dress. As for her hair, Winfrey wore her...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Nia Long Poses in White-Hot Dress With Omarion at ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long was among the stars that showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village on Wednesday. Long stars in the film alongside Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. On the red carpet, the actress also posed with singer Omarion. Long donned a white-hot strapless dress for the occasion. The ensemble was fitted and featured a corset top with a floor-length skirt. Keeping with a goddess-like approach, she went for a natural but glamorous makeup look made perfect with a sultry smoky eye. Long accessorized with glittering earrings and a simple diamond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Embraces Barbiecore in Hot Pink Suit & 5-Inch Heels With Brian Tyree Henry on ‘James Corden’

Angela Bassett looked pretty in pink while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 18. The award-winning actress was joined on the late-night talk show by “Bullet Train” actor Brian Tyree Henry. During the interview, both Bassett and Henry reminisced on the audition process while attending the School of Drama at Yale University. Bassett also opened about receiving her first Oscar nomination for “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and shared her thoughts on how the industry has changed since then. Bassett embraced the Barbiecore trend for her appearance. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star was sharply...
Footwear News

These Valentine’s Day Shoes Give You All the Excuse to Splurge on Festive, Fun, and Flirty Footwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and while the most romantic holiday is about celebrating love and filling hearts with chocolate, roses, or jewelry, it’s also about stylish Valentine’s Day outfits. Most of the year, an outfit equation may center around a designer handbag or a statement coat, but Valentine’s Day shoes take the cake for this holiday. Each year, shoppers eagerly await for designer shoe brands to roll out special silhouettes that commemorate Valentine’s Day and give them the perfect...
Footwear News

Karlie Kloss Has a Monochrome Moment in White Suit & Kitten Heels at Dior Homme’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Karlie Kloss appeared at another Paris Fashion Week Men’s show. The model attended Dior’s Homme fall 2023 show during PFW on Friday. She joined many other celebrities in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Eddie Redmayne and more. To the event, Kloss wore a white turtleneck dress underneath an oversized white blazer. Her dress featured a pleated skirt and she added white capri pants under the garment. Kloss added simple jewelry and bright red nail to add a pop of color to the neutral look. The supermodel finished off her outfit with a pair of white heels. She wore slingbacks with a...
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gives Businesswear an Edgy Twist in Cropped Button-Down, Loose Tie & Maxi Skirt for Vanity Fair

Willow Smith gave business style an edgy twist as she posed for Vanity Fair’s latest issue. The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer exuded confidence in a white cropped button-down top with elbow-length sleeves. She paired the top with a loose black tie that hung down the front of her shirt and stopped at the middle of her black high-waisted maxi skirt. This preppy look is from Valentino’s resort 2023 collection. Smith opted for minimal accessories with a pair of silver-toned huggie earrings. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Oscar Gomez and makeup artist Raoul Alejandre. The beauty duo has created...
Footwear News

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Baldwin Styles Pleather Leggings With Pearl-Embellished Slippers

Hilaria Baldwin was photographed leaving her New York apartment yesterday, coffee in hand. The wife of actor Alec Baldwin was seemingly running errands and doing so cozily in pleather leggings and pearl-embellished slippers. Fighting off the gloomy and cold New York weather, Hilaria bundled up in a cropped black faux-fur jacket, leaving the outerwear unzipped to show off the gray tee underneath. On bottom, Hilaria styled black pleather leggings in a high-waisted style made of a stretch fabric that appeared ultra comfortable. The yoga instructor wore large black sunglasses and accessorized with chunky silver rings and studs. Completing the entrepreneur’s look was a...
Footwear News

Billy Porter Soars in Crystal-Embellished Heeled Boots & Lace Top at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Premiere

Billy Porter made a striking arrival at the Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premiere at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. This sequel is a continuation of the acclaimed series “The Proud Family” and it follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The two-time Tony Award-winning actor stepped out in an elevated boho getup for the occasion. Porter wore an intricately structured jumpsuit comprised of a lace cream top designed with a high collar, distinctive cuffs at the arms,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Andy Murray Ties His Wedding Ring to Under Armour Sneakers During Australian Open Match Against Thanasi Kokkinakis

Tennis player Andy Murray came out triumphant after a five-set match today, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open tournament in Melbourne. During the game, Murray kept the tradition of tying his wedding band to his athletic shoes for practical reasons. “I tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand,” he explained on his social media in 2021, when his shoes and the ring were stolen at a hotel — luckily, Murray recovered them a few days later. The athlete has been married to Kim Sears since 2015.  Murray tied...
Footwear News

Footwear News

186K+
Followers
21K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy