Marketing Plays: The Good Feet Store Signs Endorsement Deal With WNBA All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale + More News

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

Kristen Stewart Styles Thom Browne Coat & Torn Jeans With Converse Sneakers at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

March 2, 2023: The Good Feet Store has entered into a multi-year endorsement deal with the first-round pick of the Dallas Wings and WNBA All-Star MVP, Arike Ogunbowale . As a brand ambassador, Ogunbowale will help produce educational social media content about The Good Feet Store and attend events on behalf of the brand. She will also support the company’s publicity efforts, serving as an advisor on strategic initiatives planned for 2023 and beyond. Ogunbowale will also collaborate with The Good Feet Store to support national and local non-profit organizations that are near and dear to her heart. In addition to her support on multiple initiatives in 2023, Ogunbowale and The Good Feet Store are planning other consumer-facing activities. These include photo appearances and events, charity outreach efforts, social media efforts, and more.

March 1, 2023: Clarks has released the second edition of its “For The World Ahead” campaign. First launched for the fall/winter 2022 season, the new campaign stars mother, model, actor, and ambassador Jourdan Dunn ; poet, artist, and model Sonny Hall ; and principal dancer with the Royal Ballet, Marcelino Sambé . Each talent wears Clarks’ directional new silhouette – the Torhill. “Last season we launched our new brand campaign with some fantastic ambassadors all creating their own positive social progress,” Tara McRae, Clarks’ global chief marketing & digital officer, said in a statement. “This season we are so excited to be adding to our Clarks collective with Jourdan, Sonny and Marcelino, who all represent something really unique and important. Clarks has always been about creators and innovators, and our latest footwear creation is the brand new Torhill, worn by all three talent, which is a retro Clarks silhouette we’ve re-imagined For The World Ahead.”

Feb. 22, 2023: Merrell has signed University of Georgia track and field scholar-athlete Matthew Boling to a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. The signing of Boling — a sprinter with an impressive resume that includes NCAA and multiple SEC championships — marks Merrell’s entry into the NIL world. According to Merrell, Boling trains on the trail in order to clear his mind, build stamina and enhance proprioception. When he does, Merrell said he’s been wearing its Long Sky 2 trail running shoe.

Feb. 20, 2023: Fila announced today that it has entered into a partnership with the 3×3 basketball competition Red Bull Half Court . According to Fila, the brand will serve as its official global apparel and footwear partner for the next three years. With the partnership, Fila said it will provide a total look for all athletes, referees and staff in every match of the tournament. Red Bull Half Court, according to a Fila statement, has more than 15,000 participants and athletes from around the world. The 2023 tournament will feature stages globally, with recent national qualifiers in Melbourne and Kuwait City, and others coming soon in 25 other countries including Belgium, Japan, Kenya, Turkey, the Philippines, the United States and Italy.

Feb. 15, 2023: Skechers has signed a multi-year agreement as the official footwear sponsor of the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour , starting with the 2023 season. Stops on the PPA Tour will feature activations by Skechers where spectators and athletes can experience and purchase Skechers Viper Court footwear as well as the brand’s off-court styles and apparel. In addition, staff will wear Skechers at all tournaments, and referees will be outfitted in Skechers at select major tournaments. Skechers kicked off 2022 by signing its first two elite pickleball athletes, Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin, who compete wearing Skechers Pickleball footwear and Skechers-branded apparel. The brand then introduced its pickleball collection at the 2022 US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla. in April, and has had a presence at multiple pickleball tournaments across the country.

Feb. 15, 2023: Skechers has signed TV personality Nuria R oca as the new face for the global lifestyle brand in the Spanish market. As the first local Skechers ambassador in Spain, the television and radio presenter, actress, writer, and social media influencer will be seen in multi-platform campaigns for Skechers women’s athletic and casual footwear collections. The initial campaigns starring Roca will focus on a range of Skechers collections for women including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, supportive Skechers Arch Fit footwear, and the Skechers UNO range of fashion sneakers. “I’ve always been a fan of Skechers, so it’s an honor to be the brand’s first ambassador in Spain,” said Roca in a statement. “As someone often on the move, I can appreciate the versatility, style and comfort that Skechers offers across all of its collections. It’s a perfect brand for any woman with a busy and active lifestyle and I love that there are fashionable options for every part of my day. I look forward to sharing this new campaign with my fans and followers throughout Spain!”

Feb. 14, 2023: Zappos.com has joined forces with the Savannah Bananas baseball team to become its official title partner and exclusive footwear partner for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 17. According to Zappos, this marks the first time the retailer has partnered with a sports team in this collaboratively experiential approach, and the first time the Savannah Bananas have brought on a partner for the Banana Ball World Tour. To celebrate the monumental partnership, the players visited Zappos HQ in Las Vegas for a Bananas-style takeover, complete with a Wiffle Ball game dance party. “Zappos and the Savannah Bananas have a history of creating fun and unexpected surprises for their fans across the U.S.,” Ginny McCormick, chief marketing officer at Zappos, said in a statement. “When the opportunity arose to marry our two brands, there was no hesitation to do so. This partnership is merging together fashion and sports in a way that will redefine brand culture for years to come.”

Feb. 9, 2023: In March of 2022, The North Face announced the creation of the Athlete Development Program (ADP) in March 2022, which was created to combat inequity in sponsored athletics. To accomplish this, The North Face said it would equip aspiring athletes with tools and financial support to achieve their athletic goals and “inspire other adventurers within their communities.” Today, The North Face announced its first group of ADP members, a group the brand said is “set to recast and accelerate diversity in outdoor recreational and career sports.” The first set of emerging athlete members, 17 in total, come from all backgrounds and includes trail runners, climbers, alpinists, snow-sport athletes and more. The ADP, according to The North Face, aims to “tackle the systemic barriers in the recruitment process that often keep underrepresented communities across race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality and differently abled athletes from excelling in their discipline.” This first ADP class, according to The North Face, has signed two-year contracts inclusive of payment, funding for expeditions and development, gear, 1-on-1 mentorship with brand-backed athletes and programming tailored to the various elements of professional athlete sponsorship. What’s more, The North Face said each sport will have its own version of a training program that will “tailored to the needs and skillset of each ADP athlete.”

Feb. 1, 2023: The Athlete’s Foot has added Cam Kirk , renowned photographer and Cam Kirk Studios founder, to its Impact Council. Kirk is the latest addition to the group that features several other thought leaders in the worlds of education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion and diversity. The mission of the council, according to The Athlete’s Foot, is to uplift neighborhoods “by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.” The five pillars of the Impact Council include community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need and creating opportunities for the homeless.

Feb. 1, 2023: Express is expanding its collegiate athlete style ambassador program ahead of college basketball’s biggest month. Expanding beyond its headquarter city of Columbus, Ohio, the brand will bring on Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), Justice Sueing (Ohio), Keyonte George (Texas) and Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) for each of the athlete’s first fashion deals. The social-first campaign will be seen across the brand’s owned channels, talent channels and paid media. George, Quinerly, Smith Jr. and Sueing will each take to Instagram and TikTok starting this month and continuing through March to highlight their style tips that create confidence for them off the court. Express will also style these new ambassadors in its spring ‘23 collection for their collegiate events and appearances throughout the season.

Jan. 23, 2023: On running is launching a global running event series called “On Track Nights,” which will span three continents and five cities. The series will kick off in May 2023 and will allow professional and semi-pro runners to compete for World Championship and Olympic qualifying points in community-focused and entertainment-driven races. “We know that race atmosphere is pivotal to performance, so we want to bring the fans and running community closer to the track and have them be part of the athlete’s journey to major championships,” said On co-founder Olivier Bernhard.

The Top 10 Shoes of New York Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023

Jan. 17, 2023: K-Swiss has unveiled its athlete roster for the 2023 tennis season. The brand will continue its multiyear contracts with British player Cameron Norrie (ranked No. 12 by the ATF) and Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova (ranked No. 19 by the WTA). Other partners for the season include Allaksandra Sasnovich, Yulia Putintseva , Lauren Davis , Rebecca Marino , Anastasia Gasanova , Louisa Chirico , Pedro Cachin , Tomas Etcheverry , Mitchell Kreuger and Marcos Giron. “Building upon our success in 2022, we are excited to more than double our player roster and drive brand visibility to our new product line that our athletes will be wearing at the Australian Open,” David Malinowski, director of tennis for K-Swiss, said in a statement.

Jan. 17, 2023: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, retailer Snipes tapped poet Roya Marsh to reimagine the late civil rights icon’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Marsh — who is a Bronx, N.Y., native — is an educator, an activist and the author of the poetry book “Daylight.” Also, Marsh is co-founder of the Bronx Poet Laureate, a PEN America Emerging Voices mentor and the awardee of the 2021 Lotos Foundation prize for poetry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SNIPES USA | Sneakers (@snipes_usa)

Jan. 12, 2023: Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has entered into a partnership with professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk . Kostyuk, according to the brand, is its first complete Wilson ambassador “across rackets, footwear and clothing.” The partnership, Wilson said in a statement, launches in tandem with its latest tennis sportswear collection. The line is available in both women’s and men’s sizing, and can be shopped now via Wilson.com . “Wilson is committed to equipping athletes with all they need to succeed on and off the court, and there is nobody better to join forces with than Marta Kostyuk,” Jason Collins, global GM of Wilson Racquet Sports, said in a statement. “Marta has an extremely sharp game, and we look forward to not only expanding Wilson’s impact in the sport of tennis, but also supporting her as she grows her competitive edge and personal brand.”

Jan. 11, 2023: New Balance has signed rising NBA star Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers. Maxey is the latest pro basketball player to join New Balance’s already stacked roster that includes Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray. “As one of the most talented young players in the league, we’re excited to welcome Tyrese to the New Balance family,” New Balance head of global sports marketing — basketball Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “He embodies the charisma and personality of the New Balance brand. We are excited to start working with Tyrese to further highlight his style in the game and his desire to inspire the next generation, both on and off the court.”

Jan. 11, 2023: Red Wing Heritage has teamed up with local Minneapolis non-profit youth art and design education center Juxtaposition Arts (JXTA) on its latest campaign. Specifically spotlighting art, education and a passion for craft, this collaboration aim to bring real world learning experience for student apprentices, giving them the opportunity to showcase their unique interpretation of a 70-year-old boot: the Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc. A small-batch collection of the students’ custom Moc and complementary sweatshirts will be sold on shop.juxtapositionarts.org starting Jan. 18, with all proceeds going back to the JXTA educational program to help create a space for artists and creators to thrive in their craft. To further bring this campaign to life, Red Wing Heritage will be replacing ads with art, covering local billboards across Minneapolis with original artwork made by JXTA students, alumni and friends.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Red Wing

Marketing Initiatives from 2022

Dec. 12, 2022: Saysh has tapped Bala co-founder Natalie Holloway as the new face of its Maternity Returns Policy. Formerly helmed by Saysh co-founder Allyson Felix, the policy offers Saysh customers who have previously purchased a pair of Saysh Ones a complimentary pair, in their new size, should the customer experience a change in foot size upon becoming pregnant. To celebrate the partnership, Saysh and Holloway, who is pregnant with her second child, gathered a group of inspiring female founders and entrepreneurs for an intimate dinner at Alta Adams in Los Angeles. Guests included Sabeena Ladha of Deux, Terri Rockovich of Jinx, Annabel Lawlee of Breeze, Luana Arantes of Swoon Homes, Sharon Pack of Insert Name Here, Allyson and Wes Felix and more. As Saysh’s Maternity Returns Policy evolves to include new representation and offerings, the brand also announces a partnership with Cadenshae, an activewear brand for mothers, to provide a special gift to those customers who opt to exchange their shoes through the policy.

Nov. 10, 2022: Thom Browne returned to his alma mater The University of Notre Dame for his annual football game, a tradition the designer has upheld since 2014. Held on the south quad of university’s campus, the was casted through an open call video submission, students expressed their interest in being a part of the game. In grey, white, and khaki, the 2022 football capsule collection fuses classic varsity elements with modern Americana. Brand icons including the bal collar coat, sack jacket, and pleated skirt meet striped rugby polos, high-top canvas sneakers, and backstrap shorts. The brand’s signature outerwear, cashmere knits, long johns, a down-filled parka, and cozy muff nod to the autumnal season of the sport. Browne was recently announced as an artist-in-residence at Notre Dame. Over the next year, he will conduct a series of talks, visit the campus and contribute to the exploration of how fashion and design shape public life. The series of events will culminate with a course titled “Strong Suits: The Art, Philosophy, and Business of Thom Browne” taught by Meghan Sullivan during the spring 2023 semester.



CREDIT: SINNA NASSERI

Whoopi Goldberg Amps Up Oversized Plaid Vest & Skinny Jeans With Sparkling Silver Boots at Thom Browne's Fall 2023 NYFW Show