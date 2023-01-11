ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
qhubonews.com

Vice President Harris hosted a gathering at the White House of leaders focused on addressing climate change.

Yesterday, Vice President Harris convened environmental leaders from local, state, and national level organizations to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and the road ahead. The two-part convening included a discussion with other White House officials, including Ali Zaidi, National Climate Advisor, John Podesta, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation, Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, and Brenda Mallory, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality. After, the Vice President participated in a moderated conversation where she highlighted the transformational moment the country is in following two years of historic legislation and the need to keep up momentum as those laws are implemented.
