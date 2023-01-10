Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Here is METRO’s holiday schedule for MLK Day 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call...
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
cw39.com
Houston officer injured in overnight DWI crash
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One Houston officer was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a driver in an orange sedan cut across a median at the North Loop East & 45 North Freeways. The driver cracked her oil pan in the process, leaving her vehicle blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
cw39.com
Famous sports bar in Montrose declared ‘total loss’ after fire, officials said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A famous sports bar in the Montrose area was heavily damaged by a fire Friday morning. Griff’s Irish Pub, located at 3416 Roseland Street, was under a heavy fire, according to Houston Fire Department officials when they arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: HISD reinstates Yates HS principal, Baytown HS student charged for online threat
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A Houston ISD high school principal will get to keep her job after all. The district relieved Tiffany Guillory of her duties as principal of Yates High School last month. According to...
cw39.com
Digital Now | ICYMI: This Week’s Top Headlines
Smith led the Texans to a dismal 3-13-1 record in 2022, despite Sunday’s 32-31 win at Indianapolis that ended up costing the Texans the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans will instead have the No. 2 pick behind Chicago. •HOUSTON POLICE SPEAK WITH MAN...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
cw39.com
Sheriff: Magnolia woman found mutilated, husband arrested
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man accused of killing his new bride and decapitating her in Magnolia is in jail on half a million-dollars bond. Investigators say Jared Dicus confessed to killing Angie Diaz, at the home they shared on his parent’s property on Oak Hollow just south of FM 1488.
cw39.com
2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
cw39.com
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
