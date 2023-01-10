ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Here is METRO’s holiday schedule for MLK Day 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston officer injured in overnight DWI crash

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One Houston officer was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a driver in an orange sedan cut across a median at the North Loop East & 45 North Freeways. The driver cracked her oil pan in the process, leaving her vehicle blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Digital Now | ICYMI: This Week’s Top Headlines

Smith led the Texans to a dismal 3-13-1 record in 2022, despite Sunday’s 32-31 win at Indianapolis that ended up costing the Texans the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans will instead have the No. 2 pick behind Chicago. •HOUSTON POLICE SPEAK WITH MAN...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Sheriff: Magnolia woman found mutilated, husband arrested

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man accused of killing his new bride and decapitating her in Magnolia is in jail on half a million-dollars bond. Investigators say Jared Dicus confessed to killing Angie Diaz, at the home they shared on his parent’s property on Oak Hollow just south of FM 1488.
MAGNOLIA, TX
cw39.com

2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

