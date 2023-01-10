Read full article on original website
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly.
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
Train derails in Feather River Canyon Saturday night
According to Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss, a train carrying grain derailed in the Feather River Canyon Saturday night. Train derails in Feather River Canyon Saturday night. According to Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss, a train carrying grain derailed in the Feather River Canyon Saturday night.
Recent rain causes more pothole problems
CHICO, Calif. - Potholes around Chico are causing people to buckle up for a bumpy ride. "Sometimes you'll be going and you don't see it at night and you'll just dunk right into it, and you're like, hope everything is ok with my car,” said Heather Lockard who lives in Chapmantown.
Woman rescued from flood waters, cited for driving around road closure sign
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was cited after she was rescued from flood waters on Ord Ferry Road in Butte County Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report that a vehicle drove around a road-closed sign and...
Potholes becoming a concern after recent California rains
CHICO, Calif. - The recent rains brought improvements to the drought, flooding, and now, possibly new potholes on area roads. The process begins with either rain or snow falling on a roadway. The water seeps into the road through cracks on the surface. These cracks allow the water to reach the dirt or rock foundation of the road.
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
Red Bluff City Council approves options to replace Christmas tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council unanimously voted to direct city staff to come up with some options and figure out how much it will cost to plant a new, live Christmas tree on the corner of Pine Street and Main Street. Councilmember Cody Strock told Action...
Camp Fire victims may suffer from criminal liability in PG&E Zogg Fire case
The preliminary hearing for The PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA VS. PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC began Wednesday, January 18. Documents show it may affect rate payers, specifically Camp Fire victims.
Fire sends multiple people to the hospital in Anderson overnight
The fire broke out in a travel trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort in Shasta County. The RV park said two people were taken away in an ambulance. Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson. Sunday night a fire broke out at an RV park and fishing resort...
New parking meter system coming to downtown Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will be installing a new parking meter system downtown starting this month. The city says it will be deploying Smart Meter Kiosk Units throughout downtown and around Chico State. Between 1st Street and 4th Street, and Salem Street and Wall Street, new Smart...
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain, Snow And Wind Tonight, Frost, Sun And Wind Thursday
A cold front is quickly pushing over northern California this evening, delivering another round of rain, snow and wind to our region. The wind will shift from a southeast wind to a northerly breeze overnight as the storm exits and the sky begins to clear.
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
Suspect on the loose after Saturday morning stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Chico. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue around 1:45 a.m. They found one person with...
Holiday Market in Paradise to close next week
The Holiday Market in Paradise is set to close, saying it never recovered from the Camp Fire. The Holiday Market in Paradise is set to close, saying it never recovered from the Camp Fire.
Rebuilding in Paradise continues
PARADISE, Calif. - People continue to move back to The Ridge as the town of Paradise continues to rebuild more homes and bring in businesses. As of Tuesday, there are about 9,500 people living in Paradise. That's about 1/3 the number of people who lived there before the Camp Fire and roughly 1,500 people more than this time last year.
Man wanted for breaking into an apartment and assaulting the tenant early Monday
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police are looking for a man who broke into an apartment early Monday morning and assaulted the person inside. Chico police got the call around 1 a.m. Monday. They said a man broke into a unit at Bidwell Park Apartments at 1197 East 8th Street in Chico.
Police looking for suspect who burglarized Chico AT&T store
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect who entered a Chico AT&T store and took off with items early Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department responded to the AT&T store near the Chico Marketplace around 3:30 a.m. for a report of an alarm. When officers arrived, they found...
