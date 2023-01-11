From 20. to 29. January, LEGOLAND ® Dubai celebrates the Chinese New Year event ‘Year of the Rabbit’, where families with children aged 2-12 years are invited to take part in a long list of exciting and fun-filled activities. Here, youngsters will explore our LEGO® Dragon Hunt, decorate Rabbit cookies and take part in the Chinese New Year Wishing Wall and Chinese New Year LEGO® Mosaic activities at MINILAND. Furthermore, they can join the daily Characters Parade and take awesome selfies at the instragrammable Chinese surroundings with hundreds of Chinese lanterns spread along FACTORY Street. Foodies will enjoy limited-time Chinese New Year snacks and treats at Market Restaurant and The Café, whereas parents aiming to amaze their youngsters during ‘Year of the Rabbit’ celebrations should look no further than LEGOLAND® Hotel with its ultimate LEGO® sleepover and its exclusive Chinese New Year themed activities featuring a Scavenger Hunt, LEGO Rabbit Build creative workshop in addition to access to the theme park with all* Chinese New Year activities.

1 DAY AGO