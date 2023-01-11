Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI’S 3FILS AND BRIX MAKE ABU DHABI DEBUT WITH QASR AL SARAB DESERT RESORT BY ANANTARA CULINARY COLLABORATION
Homegrown, Dubai-born restaurants 3Fils and BRIX Desserts are making their way to Abu Dhabi for the very first time as a three-month fine dining culinary collaboration with Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara begins this week. Turning the luxury resort’s Royal Pavilion into a destination dining space, the exclusive...
hotelnewsme.com
FUN, FINE DINING AND FIRST-CLASS EXPERIENCES TO BE HAD AT THE ADDRESS BEACH RESORT THIS WINTER
Address Beach Resorts is serving up some of the finest drinks and dining experiences to be found in Dubai this season, so shake off the winter blues and indulge in a sky-high sundowner or a tasting menu curated by the most in-demand chefs and mixologists in the region. There’s something for everyone, from casual to formal experiences: the choice is yours.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI’S HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY HAS A BULLISH OUTLOOK FOR 2023, KPMG REPORT REVEALS
Dubai’s hospitality industry has made a strong post-pandemic rebound, with leisure and business trips, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) on an upward growth trajectory in FY22. This is according to the findings of the latest KPMG Dubai Hospitality report, which revealed that Dubai registered the highest hotel occupancy rate in 15 years by the end of Expo, with the Emirate’s tourism sector contributing USD 29.4 billion to the economy in 2022.
hotelnewsme.com
FOODICS INKS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FRENCH TECH START UP PARTOO
Connecting France and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a first of its kind strategic tech partnership,. Foodics, the leading cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in the MENA region, has today announced it has partnered with French-based tech start-up Partoo, who help brands manage and increase their presence online in order to further grow their business.
hotelnewsme.com
LOADS OF REASONS TO CELEBRATE ‘YEAR OF THE RABBIT’ AT LEGOLAND® DUBAI RESORT
From 20. to 29. January, LEGOLAND ® Dubai celebrates the Chinese New Year event ‘Year of the Rabbit’, where families with children aged 2-12 years are invited to take part in a long list of exciting and fun-filled activities. Here, youngsters will explore our LEGO® Dragon Hunt, decorate Rabbit cookies and take part in the Chinese New Year Wishing Wall and Chinese New Year LEGO® Mosaic activities at MINILAND. Furthermore, they can join the daily Characters Parade and take awesome selfies at the instragrammable Chinese surroundings with hundreds of Chinese lanterns spread along FACTORY Street. Foodies will enjoy limited-time Chinese New Year snacks and treats at Market Restaurant and The Café, whereas parents aiming to amaze their youngsters during ‘Year of the Rabbit’ celebrations should look no further than LEGOLAND® Hotel with its ultimate LEGO® sleepover and its exclusive Chinese New Year themed activities featuring a Scavenger Hunt, LEGO Rabbit Build creative workshop in addition to access to the theme park with all* Chinese New Year activities.
hotelnewsme.com
MAKE WAY FOR PRIVILEGE’S RELAUNCH PARTY WITH INTERNATIONAL HEADLINE SATORI
The iconic sky-high nightclub, Privilege, is relaunching its brand-new look and feel with a party in the clouds like no other. On 18th January, from 11PM, Satori will be on the decks all night long, taking guests on an unrivalled experience all the way up on the 75th floor. Satori,...
hotelnewsme.com
LAGARDÉRE TRAVEL RETAIL FRANCHISES JAILBIRD’S LATEST BRANCH OPENING
Catching flights, chickens, and sandos, Jailbird is now open at Dubai International Airport. Stationed at The Daily DXB in Terminal 3, Concourse B, travellers can grab their favourite Jailbird meals all day, every day as the new branch is open 24/7. A beloved concept brought to Dubai International Airport by...
hotelnewsme.com
PADEL UP THEN HIT THE SPA FOR A REFRESHING EXPERIENCE THIS JANUARY AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai have officially launched two all-new padel tennis courts equip with idyllic views of the Arabian Sea and Ain Dubai. The brand-new courts are the perfect activity to kick off 2023, made complete by a luxury spa treatment to unwind after an intense game. The padel courts are...
hotelnewsme.com
SAVOUR THE FLAVOURS OF NORTH INDIA AS KHYBER UNVEILS ITS NEW SHANDYA BRUNCH
Khyber, the award-winning Indian restaurant at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has unveiled its new and first brunch offering. Every Friday, guests can savour the authentic flavours of delectable Indian cuisine at the Shandya Brunch from 8 pm to 11 pm. Starting at AED 245 per person, diners can delight in a specially curated five-course sharing set menu at this new evening brunch that promises to take guests on a culinary journey through North India, introducing only fresh spices and authentic flavour combinations.
hotelnewsme.com
ANDINA, LONDON’S COOLEST PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, HAS ARRIVED IN DUBAI MARINA
Andina, made famous in London’s hipster Shoreditch and part of the longest established Peruvian Restaurant group in London and UK, has started its next chapter in Dubai. Andina Dubai is a cool neighbourhood restaurant and Picanteria and promises guests a unique experience with a laid-back feel where delicious Peruvian cuisine is presented in a welcoming and comfortable, yet vibrant atmosphere. The newest neighbourhood restaurant to touch down in Dubai Marina, everyone is welcome to join Andina’s ‘Mesa Latina’ where community is at its heart, and people come together in celebration of sensational culinary delights.
hotelnewsme.com
A LUNAR NEW YEAR FEAST AWAITS AT NOVOTEL DUBAI AL BARSHA
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s latest Lunar New Year offer. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha welcomes the Chinese New Year with a delectable dinner at the hotel’s alluring all day dining outlet, 365. On the 21st of January 2023 from 7pm to 11:30pm guests can indulge in a flavourful buffet filled with Chinese delicacies to make the memorable occasion. The colourful celebration promises to be filled with tantalising drinks, delicious dishes, and an overall festive vibe to mark the key calendar date.
hotelnewsme.com
MARISTO HOSPITALITY SIGN MASTER FRANCHISER AGREEMENT WITH GERMAN DONER KEBAB
Maristo Hospitality, a growing hospitality group, welcomes the nine German Doner Kebab outlets in the UAE to its portfolio. The group will lead the operations of the fast-casual restaurant chain while expanding to new outlets. An official agreement was signed in December 2022, cementing Maristo Hospitality as the master franchisee for the brand in the region.
hotelnewsme.com
SUNSET HOSPITALITY GROUP CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH LAUNCH OF AZURE BEACH AND ATTIKO IN VIETNAM
Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading hospitality group renowned for creating lifestyle hospitality experiences, expands its global footprint to Southeast Asia as it prepares to launch Azure Beach and Attiko in Vietnam. Scheduled to open in Q3 2023, the initiative will be the firm’s fourth Azure Beach location after great...
hotelnewsme.com
ERTH RESTAURANT PROUDLY LAUNCHES ITS IMMERSIVE TRIBUTE TO EMIRATI HOSPITALITY
Dedicated to carrying forward the vibrant and generous spirit of Emirati hospitality, Erth Restaurant is a trend setting and welcoming new culinary destination unlike any else in the UAE capital. Ideally located between the iconic Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi, and the Cultural...
hotelnewsme.com
AUTHENTIC TRAVEL, WORK-AWAY HOLIDAYS, AND LUXURY TO BE KEY 2023 TRAVEL TRENDS IN THE UAE AND SAUDI ARABIA
Travellers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are planning to spend more on holidays in 2023, with most in both markets (93%) planning to go away, and more than two thirds in each market (66% in Saudi Arabia and 69% in the UAE planning more breaks than in 2022.
hotelnewsme.com
THE YEAR’S HOTTEST DROP IS HERE! MCDONALD’S UAE LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION MERCHANDISE
McDonald’s UAE is kick-starting the year in style with its exclusive collection of limited-edition merchandise, dropping today across the UAE. Designed with the true McDonald’s fan in mind, the 12-piece Not for Sale collection is set to be the must-have items of the year. Redeemable only in exchange for MyMcDonald’s rewards on the McDonald’s App, the collection is made for the brand’s most passionate fans across the nation.
hotelnewsme.com
TYRA BANKS LAUNCHES HER ICE CREAM BRAND SMiZE & DREAM IN DUBAI
Tyra Banks is a household name. She has commanded runways, television, and boardrooms, and now she’s turned one of her passions into a business with big dreams and a fierce attitude. During an intimate launch at Brunch & Cake’s Dubai location, Tyra gave us insight into her ice cream brand’s global residency at Brunch & Cake and told us what it truly means to SMiZE & DREAM.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE SPIRIT OF PATRIOTISM AT TAJ HOTELS THIS REPUBLIC DAY
BOMBAY BRASSERIE – Taj Dubai. On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, Bombay Brasserie will be serving a crafted 3-course set menu available for lunch and dinner only on 26th Jan 2023. Priced at AED 195 per person, the menu will be available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions and will include a welcome mocktail. The menu is a selection of signature dishes from various regions of India, served in a family-sharing style in dramatic settings of Dubai’s best Indian restaurant (according to TripAdvisor).
