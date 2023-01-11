ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

List of nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mk9zb_0kB4SCX700

Nominations for the 29th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles and shown live on Netflix:

FILM

Ensemble: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; ““Women Talking.”

Male actor in a leading role: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Adam Sandler, “Hustler.”

Female actor in a leading role: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Male actor in a supporting role: Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inishirin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Female actor in a supporting role: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Woman King.”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Ozark”; “Severance”; “The White Lotus.”

Comedy Ensemble: : “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building.”

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.

Male actor in a drama series: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Steve Carell, “The Patient”; Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Sam Elliot, “1883”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Emily Blunt, “The English”; Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Niecy Nash-Betts, ““Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Amy Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Andor”; “The Boys”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”; “Stranger Things.”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Golden Globes and SAG Awards Tell Us Who’s Ahead in the Oscar Race

Academy voters have never taken the Golden Globes seriously. It’s always been a celebratory party night with a genial Jack Nicholson type front and center (see: Brad Pitt) and revelers trawling the halls of the Beverly Hilton seeking the next hot party. (See… well, on this note the show fell decidedly short). This year it was less about the specifics — awkward host Jerrod Carmichael; no-show winners Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) — than questions around the future of the entire enterprise. Dick Clark Prods.’ Todd Boehly is now transforming the 96-member HFPA into a for-profit venture that will...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Costume Design Predictions

We will update all our Oscar predictions throughout the season, so keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See our initial thoughts for what to expect at the 95th Academy Awards here. The State of the Race The Oscar chances...
The Hollywood Reporter

Producers Guild Awards 2023 Film and TV Nominations Revealed

The Producers Guild of America has announced its film and TV nominees for the 2023 Producers Guild Awards. Nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, the biggest award of the night that’s historically been considered a strong precursor for the best picture Oscar, include Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and more, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On received nods for the animated category. Surprisingly, A24’s The Whale received a nomination despite its lack of other guild and critics organization nominations, minus of course recognition for stars Brendan Fraser...
NME

‘Tár’ review: Cate Blanchett is masterful as maestro in a crisis

Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a scarily accomplished conductor and composer who lives a life of luxury. She’s the first woman to lead the prestigious Berlin Philharmonic orchestra, but when she has engagements in New York, her wealthy benefactor Elliot Kaplan (Mark Strong) sends a private jet. Tár...
IndieWire

John Williams Walks Back Retirement Plans: ‘Steven Spielberg Is Not a Man You Can Say No to’

Steven Spielberg and John Williams made a rare public appearance together on Thursday night in LA to reflect on the first half-century of collaborating as director and composer. The American Cinematheque event, titled “Spielberg/Williams: 50 Years of Music and Movies,” featured the two men watching clips from a dozen of their films and telling stories about the way they found the right music for each shot. The outpouring of love from the ecstatic crowd was matched only by the bromance on display from Williams and Spielberg themselves, as they each seized every possible opportunity to heap praise on their friend. “This...
People

Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host First Screening of Skilled Documentary at Sundance: See the Trailer

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary film, which will screen at Sundance at 3M's private VIP event hosted by Vivica A. Fox, who is a proud supporter of skilled trade workers Vivica Fox is heading to Sundance to host a private first screening of the documentary film Skilled. Ahead of 3M's VIP event later this month, the actress tells PEOPLE of her family tie to skilled trade workers. "I'm honored to host our first screening of Skilled," Fox, 58, says. "I have my own personal connections to those who work in the trades, as my oldest brother...
INDIANA STATE
E! News

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
Variety

Del Toro, Selick and Gustafson on the Art of Animation and the Stop-Motion Renaissance

Stop-motion animation is an art form that’s at once ancient and fully modern. It’s one of the first forms of animated filmmaking but now artists can use 3D printing technology to help tell stories. Several of the most iconic, accomplished filmmakers happen to have stop motion films out in the last year. Henry Selick, whose groundbreaking approach defined “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” created the punk rock-tinged coming of age tale “Wendell & Wild” with Jordan Peele. Guillermo del Toro, an artist known for his spectacular visions of horror, fantasy and the macabre, retold the classic tale “Pinocchio” with co-director Mark...
ABC News

ABC News

980K+
Followers
204K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy