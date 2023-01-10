Read full article on original website
Clemson football could add these TCU players after Garrett Riley is named offensive coordinator
It's only natural to wonder after Clemson football officially hires Garrett Riley from TCU to be offensive coordinator. Who else can Clemson add from Riley's offense to help the Tigers? TCU was the ninth-best scoring team in FBS. Those players with close relationships to Riley might be willing to follow him to Death Valley and try to make the national championship game with a different team. The transfer portal closes Wednesday and reopens again May 1-15. ...
Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
REPORT: Alabama set to add Southern Miss DC to coaching staff
ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its coaching staff. Armstrong is expected to be an on-field coach for the Crimson Tide, according to the report. Armstrong has been the defensive coordinator...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the ...
N.C. A&T's new Head Football Coach Vincent Brown makes big coaching changes
Vincent Brown is the Aggies' football program new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. Coach Brown has immediately gotten to work making coaching staff changes in just his second week on the job. A native of Atlanta, Ga., who became a 1988 second-round draft pick...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
WNBA trade grades 2023: Liberty, Wings win big, Sun lose in Jonquel Jones deal
Breaking down the blockbuster three-way deal between New York, Connecticut and Dallas for the former MVP.
Commanders expect Sam Howell to be starting QB next season
The Washington Commanders’ search for an offensive coordinator may have revealed their plans at quarterback in 2023. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Commanders have told candidates they plan to start Sam Howell next season. Washington will continue evaluating options, according to The Athletic’s Ben Standig. Howell...
4-Star Running Back Jamarion Wilcox Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football has finally added a running back to its 2023 class via the recruiting trail. Jamarion Wilcox — a 4-star RB out of South Paulding High school in Douglasville, Georgia — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats: Wilcox chose UK over Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State. He ...
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Alex Atkins checks in on four-star offensive tackle
Florida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins made his way to Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest on Friday, the first day that coaches are on the road in January, and checked on four-star junior offensive tackle target Jonathan Daniels. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman was offered by FSU during Seminole Showcase back...
Listen: Vikings announcer Paul Allen's audible disgust at Reagor's punt fumble
'That's so freaking unacceptable.'
Mississippi State Officially Hires Oklahoma Deputy AD Zac Selmon
MSU's president said Selmon brings "winning DNA" to the Bulldogs – DNA he picked up from his famous family, and from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal
Hugh Freeze has put together the Auburn Tigers' best transfer portal class ever.
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind kick off to the Early Signing Period that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he formally signed with Texas.
College football rankings: Athlon Sports Magazine predicts preseason top 25
College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023, and Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports Magazine is expecting a near repeat of the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket, with one glaring exception. Athlon is predicting another big year for the SEC, with seven teams selected in their top 25, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 comes in second with five selections.
