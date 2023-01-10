ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Greenville News

Clemson football could add these TCU players after Garrett Riley is named offensive coordinator

It's only natural to wonder after Clemson football officially hires Garrett Riley from TCU to be offensive coordinator.  Who else can Clemson add from Riley's offense to help the Tigers? TCU was the ninth-best scoring team in FBS. Those players with close relationships to Riley might be willing to follow him to Death Valley and try to make the national championship game with a different team. The transfer portal closes Wednesday and reopens again May 1-15. ...
CLEMSON, SC
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
DawgsDaily

Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the ...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Yardbarker

Commanders expect Sam Howell to be starting QB next season

The Washington Commanders’ search for an offensive coordinator may have revealed their plans at quarterback in 2023. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Commanders have told candidates they plan to start Sam Howell next season. Washington will continue evaluating options, according to The Athletic’s Ben Standig. Howell...
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind kick off to the Early Signing Period that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he formally signed with Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Athlon Sports Magazine predicts preseason top 25

College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023, and Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports Magazine is expecting a near repeat of the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket, with one glaring exception. Athlon is predicting another big year for the SEC, with seven teams selected in their top 25, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 comes in second with five selections.
GEORGIA STATE

