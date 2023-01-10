ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gozags.com

WTEN: Gonzaga Defeats Montana and Seattle in Season-Opening Doubleheader

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Earlier today, the Gonzaga women's tennis team opened their 2023 spring season with two dominant victories over Montana and Seattle. This was the first doubleheader the Zags have performed in since the 2020-21 season, and marks the first time Gonzaga has opened a spring season with a doubleheader.
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

Gonzaga Wraps up Spokane Indoor Challenge at The Podium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Men's and Women's Track & Field wrapped up its first indoor meet of 2023 at The Podium Saturday as part of the Spokane Indoor Challenge, highlighted by distance event wins from Wil Smith, Kristen Garcia and Tommy O'Neil. Running his first collegiate mile, Tommy O'Neil...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy