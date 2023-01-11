Read full article on original website
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA
Departures of domestic flights are resuming across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored a system that warns pilots of hazards during their upcoming flights. The FAA first issued an advisory just past 4 a.m. Wednesday that a technical issue impacted its Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), and it announced a couple…
FAA computer outage grounds all flights across U.S.; operations slowly resuming
Flights across the country are gradually resuming this morning after a computer outage today prompted the grounding of all flights in the United States, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The post FAA computer outage grounds all flights across U.S.; operations slowly resuming appeared first on Long Beach Post.
FAA audio reveals moments between air boss, pilots before fatal Wings Over Dallas crash
“Roll the trucks,” the air boss alerted to deploy emergency assistance quickly after the deadly plane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show.
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
US flights grounded because engineer accidentally 'replaced one file with another': Official
NEW YORK — With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at...
Bill would force Buttigieg to fly commercial until FAA fiasco solved
WASHINGTON —Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed. On Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed a bill in response to the recent Southwest and FAA flight cancellations and technology failures. The bill,...
Flights finally resume after FAA computer outage grounds airlines nationwide
BOSTON - Thousands of flights across the country were delayed and even grounded at one point because of an FAA safety alert system computer outage Wednesday morning."Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted just before 9 a.m. " We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."According to CBS News aviation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Notice to Air Missions System is the safety alert system that...
Bay News 9
More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage
Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
Travelers fume as FAA issues nationwide ground stop: 'This is insane'
A traveler at Chicago O'Hare International Airport shares his 'traumatizing' experience after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to system failures.
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following massive outage, chaos
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held Wednesday morning amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours […]
FAA investigating computer glitch which grounded thousands of flights
The FAA is working to identify why a key safety system that sends alerts to pilots failed on Wednesday morning, prompting a ground stop that canceled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is also looking into how the failure happened. Kris Van Cleave reports.
All U.S. Domestic Flights Paused Until 9 A.M. EST Following FAA System Failure
Americans faced travel chaos on Wednesday morning as all domestic flight departures were delayed by the FAA due to an outage in their systems. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop of all U.S. flights until 9 a.m. Eastern Time after a huge failure
Biden briefed on FAA outage, White House says no evidence of cyberattack
The White House on Wednesday said it has not seen evidence of a cyberattack being the cause of a system outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that has caused hundreds of flights to be delayed.
Harry Reid flights delayed, canceled after FAA system glitch
Several flights departing out of Harry Reid International Airport are delayed or canceled after the FAA system glitch Wednesday morning.
FAA Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations Gradually Following Nationwide System Outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually in the United States after a nationwide system outage. Fox 4 reports the FAA said that the temporary grounding of all U.S. flight departures had been lifted, however, the number of domestic flight delays and cancellations continued to grow. The FAA stated that the cause of the initial problem is still being investigated.
What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?
America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
TravelPulse
FAA Software Issues Could Reportedly Take Years to Update
A new report claims the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) software that caused the nationwide ground stop for flights earlier this week will take years to update. According to CNN.com, the Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) was improperly updated by an FAA employee, which caused the system failure that resulted in over 10,000 flight delays and another 1,300-plus cancellations on Wednesday.
