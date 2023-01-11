Read full article on original website
Silverstream to install air lubrication technology on Chinese LNG carriers
The installation of the SilverstreamSystem is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Silverstream Technologies has received a contract from China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) to deploy its air lubrication technology on four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Named SilverstreamSystem, the air lubrication technology will be installed...
Leclanché to supply battery systems for Stena Line and Brittany ferries
Leclanché plans to complete the battery system deliveries in 2024 and 2025. Leclanché has received orders to supply battery systems of 22.6MWh for two hybrid ferries being constructed for Stena Line and Brittany Ferries. Each battery system will have a capacity of 11.3MWh. Claimed to be the world’s...
DP World and Maersk join forces on Jebel Ali Port decarbonisation
The agreement will support Maersk’s clients by deploying processes aimed at boosting productivity at the quayside. DP World has reached a long-term strategic alliance with Danish shipping giant A P Moller-Maersk to reduce emissions at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement will support Maersk’s...
