Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location
Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
dallasexpress.com
Southern Storms Leave Death and Destruction
Tornadoes and storms with high winds tore through the southern U.S. on Thursday, killing seven, including a 5-year-old boy in Butts County, Georgia. The child died after the car he and his mother were traveling in was hit by a falling tree, Fox News reported. The mother sought medical treatment for her injuries but has since been released from the hospital.
dallasexpress.com
Commemorate MLK Day in North Texas
To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., multiple North Texas cities are hosting events and parades in the days leading up to MLK Day on January 16. Cities hosting MLK celebrations include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Garland, Fox 4 News reported. Dallas. The City of Dallas has been hosting...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Restaurant Rebrands After Lawsuit
The owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine has agreed to permanently change the establishment’s name following the settlement of a lawsuit. The new name of the Oak Lawn Avenue restaurant will be Barsotti’s Fine Foods & Liqueurs, named after owner Julian Barsotti. In 2022,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas 911 Facing Staffing Shortages
In recent years, Dallas 911 has experienced response delays due to staffing issues, with too few operators to direct calls and provide efficient dispatch service. While the call center has managed to increase staffing, the current leaders of Dallas 911 were questioned by the Dallas City Council on Monday as reported shortages continue, as to the effect this has had on both response times and current workers.
dallasexpress.com
Missing Leopard Found, Foul Play Suspected
The Dallas Zoo’s clouded leopard has been found after briefly going missing on Friday, but authorities believe her excursion may have been the result of damage done purposefully to her habitat. “We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon,” the zoo...
dallasexpress.com
Local Leader Joins Anti-Trafficking Org
Local anti-child sexual abuse activist Jenna Quinn has been chosen as the new national spokesperson for the anti-human trafficking organization Untrafficked. “Jenna Quinn revolutionized the fight against child sex trafficking by authoring Jenna’s Law, and trained hundreds of organizations,” Untrafficked announced in a press release provided to The Dallas Express. “Having Jenna as our National Spokesperson brings [together] two iconic names that are mutually dedicated and highly committed to ending child sex trafficking in the United States.”
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Zoo’s Leopard Goes Missing
The Dallas Zoo closed Friday unexpectedly as zoo officials reported that one of its clouded leopards went missing. “One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time,” the zoo said in a statement Friday morning. “The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal.”
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigate Murder Near UNT Campus
Police are looking for a suspect in a murder near the University of North Texas in Denton that remains unsolved. Cory Johnson, 43, was found shot Wednesday at his apartment shortly after 10 p.m. and died soon afterward. Denton police responded to a 911 call about gunshots and discovered Johnson’s...
dallasexpress.com
Union Bear Restaurant Expanding to McKinney
Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, has announced plans to expand its operations with a new location in downtown McKinney. The announcement was made on January 10 at a McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The concept of the original Union Bear location in Plano is based...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Mulls Multifamily Housing Plan
A proposed multifamily housing development could be heading to north McKinney in the near future. McKinney’s Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday to consider the next steps for “McDonald St. Multifamily,” a proposed 186-unit multifamily development project located at 3352 N. McDonald St. in northeast McKinney. The multifamily apartment complex is expected to include both one- and two-bedroom units, city documents show.
dallasexpress.com
Speeding Drivers Endanger Dallas Residents
Residents of one neighborhood in Northeast Dallas said speeding drivers have converted their community into a “raceway.”. Dallasites who live off of Forest Lane and Woodbridge Drive are demanding that city leaders do more to stop the cars they say are constantly racing and speeding down the road all hours of the day, especially after one man died in an accident allegedly caused by racing.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Temporarily Extends Teen Curfew
The Fort Worth City Council voted to temporarily extend the curfew for anyone under the age of 17 years old ahead of its imminent expiration. The extension means that the curfew is in place for another 30 days. The city council determined that it needs to evaluate more information from police and the community to determine if the curfew has been effective, as reported by Fox 4 news.
dallasexpress.com
Local Community Center Honors Atatiana Jefferson
Fort Worth City Council unanimously voted to rename a local community center in memory of Atatiana Jefferson, capping an initiative that has been in the works for over a year. What was formerly known as the Hillside Recreation Center will now be called the Atatiana Carr Jefferson at Hillside Community Center.
dallasexpress.com
Original Juneteenth Museum Burns Down
An evening fire destroyed a one-story house in Fort Worth that had previously housed the very first Juneteenth museum for nearly two decades. The museum used to be run by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Opal Lee, who has been dubbed the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”. “I hate that it burned...
dallasexpress.com
North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead
A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
dallasexpress.com
Audio Reveals Details in Air Show Crash
Transmission audio from the Wings Over Dallas air show has shed some light on what happened in the moments before the midair collision. Six people were killed in the crash between two WWII-era aircraft at the Wings Over Dallas air show in November 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
dallasexpress.com
Restaurant Charges 3% ‘Employee Benefits’ Fee
A Dallas restaurant owner has sparked debate after implementing an automatic 3% charge on guests’ bills on New Year’s Eve to help fund an employee benefit plan. “It’s a noble idea that they’re pursuing through ignoble tactics,” said user Dennis Behrman in a Google review for the restaurant, Rye, leaving a 1-star rating. “Fund the benefits program with an upfront and transparent price increase. Tacking a fee onto the tab is deceptive.”
Comments / 0