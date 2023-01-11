DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the 30 years Susan Blackburn has lived in Oak Cliff, she's never had issues with trash pickup. "This is new.. which is why I guess we were so surprised by it," she said. For more than two weeks, garbage has been piling up in her neighborhood. "It needs to be fixed before it becomes a health problem," she said. "We're fortunate it is cold. If it were warm and we had two week old trash out there, we could have rats. We could have all sorts of problems." At the request of multiple Dallas City Council members, city staff addressed...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO