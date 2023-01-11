Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Speeding Drivers Endanger Dallas Residents
Residents of one neighborhood in Northeast Dallas said speeding drivers have converted their community into a “raceway.”. Dallasites who live off of Forest Lane and Woodbridge Drive are demanding that city leaders do more to stop the cars they say are constantly racing and speeding down the road all hours of the day, especially after one man died in an accident allegedly caused by racing.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
dallasexaminer.com
New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely
With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
dallasexpress.com
Original Juneteenth Museum Burns Down
An evening fire destroyed a one-story house in Fort Worth that had previously housed the very first Juneteenth museum for nearly two decades. The museum used to be run by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Opal Lee, who has been dubbed the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”. “I hate that it burned...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Temporarily Extends Teen Curfew
The Fort Worth City Council voted to temporarily extend the curfew for anyone under the age of 17 years old ahead of its imminent expiration. The extension means that the curfew is in place for another 30 days. The city council determined that it needs to evaluate more information from police and the community to determine if the curfew has been effective, as reported by Fox 4 news.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
keranews.org
Tarrant County drops COVID-19 disaster declaration
Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare has ended the local disaster declaration tied to the COVID-19 pandemic in place since 2020. In a statement, O’Hare said we’ve moved “into a new normal” while acknowledging COVID-19 is still in the community. He added also added the virus, “may be here to stay."
WFAA
REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway
DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas 911 Facing Staffing Shortages
In recent years, Dallas 911 has experienced response delays due to staffing issues, with too few operators to direct calls and provide efficient dispatch service. While the call center has managed to increase staffing, the current leaders of Dallas 911 were questioned by the Dallas City Council on Monday as reported shortages continue, as to the effect this has had on both response times and current workers.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
dallasexpress.com
Commemorate MLK Day in North Texas
To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., multiple North Texas cities are hosting events and parades in the days leading up to MLK Day on January 16. Cities hosting MLK celebrations include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Garland, Fox 4 News reported. Dallas. The City of Dallas has been hosting...
dallasexpress.com
Fire Ruins Three City Garbage Trucks
The sanitation department lost three garbage trucks in a fire over the weekend, only days after the City of Dallas launched a new five-day collection schedule. The fire happened at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site. The cause of the fire is unknown but it left three trucks out of commission and damaged a fourth. According to Sanitation Director Jay Council, the trucks had been in service only eight hours before the fire.
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
dallasexpress.com
Temperatures Drop Again After Warm Front
The weather in North Texas has fluctuated significantly over the past few days, breaking temperature records on Tuesday and Wednesday. The recorded high on Wednesday at DFW Airport was 85 degrees Fahrenheit, beating out the 1911 record of 83. This followed a high of 83 degrees on Tuesday, which topped the previous record of 79 in 1995 and 2017.
Scheduling changes for trash pick-up in Dallas causing issues for Oak Cliff neighborhood
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the 30 years Susan Blackburn has lived in Oak Cliff, she's never had issues with trash pickup. "This is new.. which is why I guess we were so surprised by it," she said. For more than two weeks, garbage has been piling up in her neighborhood. "It needs to be fixed before it becomes a health problem," she said. "We're fortunate it is cold. If it were warm and we had two week old trash out there, we could have rats. We could have all sorts of problems." At the request of multiple Dallas City Council members, city staff addressed...
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
Comments / 0