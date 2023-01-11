ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Speeding Drivers Endanger Dallas Residents

Residents of one neighborhood in Northeast Dallas said speeding drivers have converted their community into a “raceway.”. Dallasites who live off of Forest Lane and Woodbridge Drive are demanding that city leaders do more to stop the cars they say are constantly racing and speeding down the road all hours of the day, especially after one man died in an accident allegedly caused by racing.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely

With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Original Juneteenth Museum Burns Down

An evening fire destroyed a one-story house in Fort Worth that had previously housed the very first Juneteenth museum for nearly two decades. The museum used to be run by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Opal Lee, who has been dubbed the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”. “I hate that it burned...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Temporarily Extends Teen Curfew

The Fort Worth City Council voted to temporarily extend the curfew for anyone under the age of 17 years old ahead of its imminent expiration. The extension means that the curfew is in place for another 30 days. The city council determined that it needs to evaluate more information from police and the community to determine if the curfew has been effective, as reported by Fox 4 news.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Tarrant County drops COVID-19 disaster declaration

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare has ended the local disaster declaration tied to the COVID-19 pandemic in place since 2020. In a statement, O’Hare said we’ve moved “into a new normal” while acknowledging COVID-19 is still in the community. He added also added the virus, “may be here to stay."
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway

DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas 911 Facing Staffing Shortages

In recent years, Dallas 911 has experienced response delays due to staffing issues, with too few operators to direct calls and provide efficient dispatch service. While the call center has managed to increase staffing, the current leaders of Dallas 911 were questioned by the Dallas City Council on Monday as reported shortages continue, as to the effect this has had on both response times and current workers.
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Commemorate MLK Day in North Texas

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., multiple North Texas cities are hosting events and parades in the days leading up to MLK Day on January 16. Cities hosting MLK celebrations include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Garland, Fox 4 News reported. Dallas. The City of Dallas has been hosting...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fire Ruins Three City Garbage Trucks

The sanitation department lost three garbage trucks in a fire over the weekend, only days after the City of Dallas launched a new five-day collection schedule. The fire happened at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site. The cause of the fire is unknown but it left three trucks out of commission and damaged a fourth. According to Sanitation Director Jay Council, the trucks had been in service only eight hours before the fire.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Temperatures Drop Again After Warm Front

The weather in North Texas has fluctuated significantly over the past few days, breaking temperature records on Tuesday and Wednesday. The recorded high on Wednesday at DFW Airport was 85 degrees Fahrenheit, beating out the 1911 record of 83. This followed a high of 83 degrees on Tuesday, which topped the previous record of 79 in 1995 and 2017.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Scheduling changes for trash pick-up in Dallas causing issues for Oak Cliff neighborhood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the 30 years Susan Blackburn has lived in Oak Cliff, she's never had issues with trash pickup. "This is new.. which is why I guess we were so surprised by it," she said. For more than two weeks, garbage has been piling up in her neighborhood. "It needs to be fixed before it becomes a health problem," she said. "We're fortunate it is cold. If it were warm and we had two week old trash out there, we could have rats. We could have all sorts of problems." At the request of multiple Dallas City Council members, city staff addressed...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX

