The Edmonton Oilers were banking on Philip Broberg to take a big step this season with his development and play regular minutes on their third pairing. Things didn’t go as planned at the beginning of the season and he was sent back down to the American Hockey League (AHL) to tune his game up. For a while now he has been back with a vengeance and turning into the defender the Oilers had hoped he would become.

9 HOURS AGO