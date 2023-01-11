PSA: The lululemon Belt Bag Is Back in Stock in Our Favorite Color—But Not for Long

lululemon

Whether you've been on TikTok or not, you've probably come across the lululemon belt bag. (You know, the cute, water-repellant bag that comes with a convenient exterior zippered pocket for your valuables and an interior compartment that's roomy enough to fit your essentials?) Well, good news: The perpetually sold-out Everywhere belt bag is back in stock in the sleek black color.

We highly suggest you add one to your cart now, especially since #lululemonbeltbag is still trending on TikTok in 2023. After all, it's so versatile.

Most importantly, it's unlike any style we've seen on lululemon's site . The fact that it's made of lightweight polyester and nylon fabric that won't hold you back while you're making moves, and can be worn across your body, over the shoulder or at the waist, makes it all the better. The fancy-looking hardware takes it to the next level.

But don't just take our word for it. One buyer (along with thousands of others) is obsessed: "This belt bag is great! I originally bought it because of how much it was raved about on TikTok [um, same], but now it has become a daily essential for me! I use it to store my phone, card holder, car keys, chapstick and key card. I also love how I can wear my backpack without one interfering with the other."

Better finalize your order now before it sells out, and whether that happens or not, a little birdie told us that the State Florence fanny pack makes an excellent alternative, functioning just as impressively.

16 of the Best Belt Bags for Hands-Free Hot Girl Walks

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.