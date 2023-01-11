ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran, NJ

2 men sought for theft of baby parrot from Delran, New Jersey store

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wkct_0kB3LLs000

The search is on for two men involved in the theft of a baby parrot from an exotic bird store.

Police say the men stole the bird, which is worth about $1,000, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

"When we were doing our hand-feedings in the evening we noticed that one of our sold pineapple conures was missing," said store manager Chris Luberski.

Even more disturbing: the bird, only a few months old, was still being hand-fed special formula three times a day.

"That baby is very vulnerable at this point if not fed properly," said Luberski.

Surveillance video shows a busy shop, and you can see two men near the nursery window where several baby parrots are kept.

One man appears to take one and walk around the corner.

"The bird was taken behind the pole over there and that's when he put it in his pocket," said Luberski.

Now Delran police are looking for the two men in the surveillance video.

Staff say the cages are kept closed, but not locked. Posted signs urge customers to ask for help when handling a bird.

The pineapple green cheek conure that was stolen is about 10" long from head to tail with bright colors, orange yellow and green.

The bird was sold to a family who had planned to take it home in a few weeks.

"They are extremely upset. Rightfully so," said Luberski. "They came in multiple times to bond with that bird."

Bird lovers are stunned.

"That's super sad. It was somebody's family pet and they made a connection in the store first, and it's really sad," said Jill Hebner of Philadelphia.

The manager says because of this incident they will be installing locks on all cages.

Anyone with information on the two men - or the bird - should contact Delran Police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
OAKLYN, NJ
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Missing Endangered Adult Female Reported Out Of Gloucester Township; Last Contact With Family Was On Halloween

On January 10, 2023 Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on October 31, 2022. She is a 39-year-old white female and is described as being 5′-04″ tall and 160 pounds. She has green eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black tights, and black sneakers.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy