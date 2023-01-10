Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
msn.com
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.
Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Organization Gets $1.6M Slap On Wrist For Decades Of Tax Fraud, Vows To Appeal 'Witch Hunt'
This morning, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan imposed the maximum fine of $1.6 million on the Trump Organization for its longstanding scheme to pay executives with pre-tax dollars, stiffing Uncle Sam and the New York Department of Finance and Taxation out of millions of dollars in revenue. This follows longtime Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg being sentenced this week to serve five months at Rikers for his role in the fraud.
abovethelaw.com
A Tale Of Two Presidents
On April 19, 2021, President Biden released his first slate of judicial nominees. Along with five district court nominees and two other appeals court nominees, Biden nominated (now) Justice Ketanji Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit on June 14, 2021, and less than a year later Jackson was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court on February 28, 2022. Biden has nominated over 90 judges to the Article III courts to date.
Comments / 0