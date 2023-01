The Boston Bruins were blanked 3-0 by the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, marking their first regulation loss at TD Garden since April 14, 2022. Boston began the campaign 19-0-3 at home before Thursday night. It was on a 26-0-3 run at TD Garden dating back to last season, including in the postseason. The Bruins won all three of their home playoff games last year but lost in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO