The Independent

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
TheDailyBeast

Their streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point. After a year of being on their best behavior, Dems are in disarray. Again.The Rubicon was crossed when news spread that President Joe Biden’s attorneys found the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, yet the information wasn’t made public until after the midterms were over. So much for honesty and transparency.Dems might have postponed their punishment, but a special counsel has...
