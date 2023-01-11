Read full article on original website
Related
Boris Johnson’s Partygate quip is ‘final nail in his comeback coffin’, say Tory MPs
Boris Johnson’s rumoured political comeback has been dealt a fatal blow by claims that the then prime minister joked about attending an “unsocially distanced” party at No 10 during Covid restrictions, Conservative MPs have told The Independent.A number of Tory MPs said the former prime minister’s alleged remarks at the November 2020 event – not denied by his spokesperson – make it more likely that he will be found to have misled parliament at the upcoming Partygate inquiry.Mr Johnson told staff at leaving drinks for outgoing communications director Lee Cain was “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right...
BBC
London Mayor Sadiq Khan to say he can't ignore 'immense' Brexit damage
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to attack what he will describe as the government's "denial" of the "immense damage" he says Brexit is doing. In a speech at Mansion House in the City of London, he will call for a shift to greater alignment with Europe. The Labour...
Boris Johnson says Sadiq Khan 'obsessed' with 'unrealistic targets' for social housing
Boris Johnson has blamed London’s mayor’s “obsession” with “unrealistic targets for social housing” for a lack of developments.Speaking in the Commons, the former prime minister claimed Sadiq Khan has driven house building “off a cliff.”He said it was “tragic” that Mr Khan was “stopping good projects from going ahead” and should focus on brownfield sites instead of “unsuitable” areas.Mr Johnson accused the Labour mayor of depriving Britons of the opportunity to buy or rent private houses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
The Tories were never sorry about Windrush: Suella Braverman is the proof
The home secretary, Suella Braverman, seems poised to dump a disturbing number of the 30 recommendations of the Windrush Lessons Learned review. An announcement is due to be made this week that 28 of the 30 recommendations are being formally “closed”, even though several have not been completed.
DUP leader says Britain and EU not anywhere close to protocol deal
Jeffrey Donaldson plays down hopes as Tory MP says arrangement having ‘colonising’ effect in Northern Ireland
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
BBC
Claims schoolgirl, 11, was groomed on Spotify
An MP has demanded action after an 11-year-old schoolgirl's family told how she was groomed by paedophiles on the music streaming service Spotify. Labour's Andrew Gwynne raised the issue in the House of Commons after being contacted by the girl's parents. The Stockport MP said groomers were creating fake accounts...
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
Sadiq Khan criticises ‘denial and avoidance’ of Brexit’s ‘immense damage’
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to criticise the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is doing to the country.In a speech at London’s Mansion House Government dinner on Thursday, he will argue for a shift away from the current “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit towards greater alignment with Europe.After two years of denial and avoidance, we must now confront the hard truth: Brexit isn’t workingSadiq KhanThe mayor is expected to say: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.“Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of...
Terror police probe package contaminated with uranium seized at Heathrow
Border Force officers at Heathrow have seized material contaminated with uranium, and counter-terrorism police are investigating.Scotland Yard said: “We can confirm officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were contacted by Border Force colleagues at Heathrow after a very small amount of contaminated material was identified after routine screening within a package incoming to the UK on December 29, 2022.”Commander Richard Smith said: “I want to reassure the public that the amount of contaminated material was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public.“Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far,...
Rishi Sunak condemns ‘callous and cowardly’ execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari
Rishi Sunak has condemned the “callous and cowardly” execution of a British-Iranian dual national in Iran.Alireza Akbari, who once served in Iran’s defence ministry, had been accused of spying, an allegation he denied. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s judiciary, said he had been hanged.Mr Sunak, writing on Twitter on Saturday morning said: “I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” the Prime Minister continued. “My thoughts...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
Sunak must stand up to ‘Brexit purity cult’ in Tory party, says Starmer
Labour leader to urge PM to take on Eurosceptics in attempt to resolve Northern Ireland protocol issues
BBC
Watch: Tunisia protesters push through police barricades
Hundreds of people protesting against powers seized by the Tunisian president, Kais Saied, have pushed through police barriers in the capital Tunis. President Saied has ruled by decree since sacking the government and freezing parliament in 2021. His critics have accused him of a power grab. Many are also angry...
Boris Johnson's Partygate testimony to be shown in full on live TV
Former PM’s comeback plans are under threat as MPs stage televised interrogation over claims he misled parliament
Minister refuses to deny claim Government is dropping some Windrush pledges
A Home Office minister repeatedly refused to deny reports the Home Office is planning to row back on promises made in the wake of the Windrush scandal.The Government initially pledged to implement all the recommendations of the Windrush Lessons Learned Review by Wendy Williams, but claims have emerged it plans to renege on several of them.Those on the chopping board include plans for a migrants’ commissioner, increasing the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) and holding reconciliation events, according to The Guardian.Confronted with this report in the House of Lords, Lord Murray of Blidworth said...
Sunak pledges to work constructively with Scotland’s leader
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Friday to work constructively with Scotland’s leader despite tensions over her administration’s wish for a new independence referendum. Sunak held private talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his first visit to Scotland since taking power, saying...
UK may shelve controversial Brexit protocol bill in show of goodwill to EU
Ministers could shelve proposed legislation that would allow the UK to unilaterally rip up some Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, as a sign of goodwill in negotiations with the EU, the Guardian has been told. EU and UK negotiators are hopeful they may be able to enter the “tunnel” phase...
Comments / 0