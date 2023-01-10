ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, WI

wiproud.com

Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
ONALASKA, WI
cwbradio.com

Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield

(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot

The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
939thegame.com

Milwaukee shooting suspects caught in Wood County

TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – Two people involved in a stolen car chase in Milwaukee have been caught in Wood County. They are Afrishawn Dedrick, 21 and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21. A police report says they were involved in a high speed chase where shots were fired...
MILWAUKEE, WI
onfocus.news

Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
MONROE COUNTY, WI

