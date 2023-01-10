Read full article on original website
Related
WisDOT Incident Notification – WEST SALEM – I-90
West Salem, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed a road incident Friday morning. In La Crosse County, in West Salem, at Mile Marker 012 has closed the right lane on I-90 WB around 6 a.m. as a semi has landed in a ditch. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
wiproud.com
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot
The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
939thegame.com
Milwaukee shooting suspects caught in Wood County
TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – Two people involved in a stolen car chase in Milwaukee have been caught in Wood County. They are Afrishawn Dedrick, 21 and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21. A police report says they were involved in a high speed chase where shots were fired...
onfocus.news
Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
wiproud.com
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of potential overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
