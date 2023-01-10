Read full article on original website
Related
27-point game from Dolores Huerta's Lopez-Cruz among top Pueblo performances of the week
With winter sports now in the hearts of their seasons, competition is ramping up in Pueblo as schools prepare for league play to begin. This week featured outstanding performances from several of Pueblo’s brightest athletes, from season-high point totals on the basketball court and outstanding individual performances on the wrestling mat, in the pool and on the ice. ...
Comments / 0