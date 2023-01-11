Read full article on original website
Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes: Photos of Stars on Red Carpet
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards were back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remained the same: some stars brought their fashion A-game with major wow moments while others … failed. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event gave us plenty...
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
Eddie Murphy Quotes Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Line During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
Eddie Murphy reflected on his past, not to mention a major Oscars moment, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. While receiving one of the night’s biggest honors, given to an individual for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Murphy kept it brief but thanked those who had helped him along the way.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Coolidge Brings 'White Lotus' Creator to Tears in Moving Speech for Golden Globes Win'House of the Dragon' Goes Where 'Game of Thrones' Didn't With Golden Globe Drama Series WinGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion Details “I want to say...
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Julianne Moore says someone in the film industry once told her to 'try to look prettier': 'There's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde'
The award-winning actor recalled an awkward moment when a film industry insider criticized her for her looks.
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
NME
Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film
The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her
The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
papermag.com
Rihanna Arrived Fashionably Late at the Golden Globes
The Golden Globe Awards are the perfect place to bring together some of the most compelling and powerful work in television and film from the past year. It also helps that we're also treated to some gorgeous looks, even if they don't grace the red carpet. Only months shy of...
House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
"I really felt that I had to pretend," House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy said of expressing their gender identity as they arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where they're a first-time nominee Emma D'Arcy is embracing their truest self with their first major awards show. The House of the Dragon star, 30, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told E! on the red carpet of Tuesday's 80th Golden Globe Awards that the moment is "beautifully ironic" after earning their first nomination for best actress...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
abovethelaw.com
Golden Globe Winner Hires Castmate From Over 35 Years Ago As Attorney
Quan dominated a stretch of the 80s, starring with Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and in the ensemble cast of Goonies. Then, dissatisfied with the roles Hollywood offered actors of Asian descent, he transitioned behind the camera working in film production for a couple of decades. But after Crazy Rich Asians proved to film executives that three-dimensional Asian characters actually exist, Quan decided to get back into acting.
Kevin Costner misses Golden Globes due to California storm
Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe for best actor in a television drama series for his role as John Dutton in “Yellowstone.” However, the massive California rainfall caused the actor and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, to miss the ceremony. Costner, who lives in Santa Barbara, posted a video to Instagram before the ceremony explaining why […]
World famous lesbian conductor is 'offended' by Cate Blanchett's 'Tár'
The world’s best-known female conductor, Marin Alsop, revealed that she’s “offended” by her best-known fictional counterpart: Lydia Tár. “So many superficial aspects of Tár seemed to align with my own personal life,” Alsop said in an interview published this week in the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “But once I saw it I was no longer concerned, I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian.”
Black Screenwriter Shares Backstory on How She Created Killer Storyline for ‘M3GAN’ Horror Film
This is the magic Hollywood experience when a lifelong horror fan puts her pen to paper. Screenwriter Akela Cooper unwrapped the backstory of the killer doll in the newly released M3GAN horror film that fans are raving about. According to The Los Angeles Times, Cooper’s storyline follows the story of...
The Golden Globes are back on TV after a hiatus. Here's what to know about the awards
The 80th Golden Globe Awards, which honors film and TV projects and kicks off Hollywood's awards season, airs Tuesday on NBC. Here's what we know.
