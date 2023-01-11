Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Saturday
Markkanen (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, David Locke reports. Markkanen was tabbed as questionable for the contest after picking up a left hip contusion Friday and will ultimately be sidelined for Saturday's tilt. In his stead, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji are all candidates to see expanded roles. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Monday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Rangers a serious suitor for Bryan Reynolds trade; Mets interested in Andrew McCutchen
In roughly five weeks pitchers and catchers will report to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida. Six weeks after that, it will be Opening Day for the 2023 season. Baseball isn't too far away. Until then, here are Thursday's hot stove rumors. Rangers still among most serious suitors for...
CBS Sports
No. 8 Gonzaga walks tightrope home to face Portland
Gonzaga is winning -- that part is nothing new. The unfamiliar part of this season for the Bulldogs has been the path to victory. The No. 8 Bulldogs (15-3 overall, 4-0 West Coast Conference) return home to Spokane, Wash. and host Portland (9-10, 1-3) on Saturday night after a harrowing three-game trip they swept by a combined eight points.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green accepts he probably won't be with Warriors forever: 'Quite frankly, the writing's on the wall'
The possibility that this could be Draymond Green's last season with the Golden State Warriors has been well chronicled. Team owner Joe Lacob has consistently maintained that there is a limit to the bill he's willing to foot, and if the Warriors did decide to re-sign Green on a multi-year deal this summer, that bill, depending on a few other decisions, could fly well north of $400 million including taxes, which is a figure that Lacob told The Athletic last summer was "not even remotely possible."
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Avoids arbitration with Philly
Sosa agreed to a one-year, $950,000 contact with the Phillieson Friday to avoid arbitration, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Sosa, who was acquired by the Phillies from the Cardinals at the trade deadline last season. The 26-year-old had a .227/.275/.369 slash line with two home runs and six stolen bases in 78 games and should fill a utility role for Philadelphia in 2023.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Settles with Miami
Lopez agreed to a one-year, $5.45 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Lopez made $2.45 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility last season, and he'll more than double that salary in 2023. The 26-year-old had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB over 180 innings last year.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Inks deal for 2023
Varsho agreed to a one-year, $3.05 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Recently acquired by the Blue Jays from the Diamondbacks, Varsho was able to come to terms with his new team in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old had a .235/.302/.443 slash line with 27 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games last season, and he's expected to open 2023 as Toronto's primary left fielder.
CBS Sports
D'Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have 'registered interest' as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
NBA trade season is about to start heating up. The deadline is less than a month away (Feb. 9), and one name you can always count on hearing in the swell of speculation is D'Angelo Russell, who seemingly lives in a trade-rumor duplex next to Myles Turner. Here we go...
