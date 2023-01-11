Read full article on original website
Review: Lost in the Moment and Found by Seanan McGuire
It’s no secret that I am a longtime fan of Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children novellas. I am always in awe of the ways in which McGuire can deliver whimsical magical worlds, while also discussing complex themes of grooming and choices. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts of Lost in the Moment and Found.
Review: Leviathan by James S.A. Corey
What is the most hyped SF book you can think of? For me, I’ve been meaning to watch “The Expanse” probably ever since it was released. But I had never read Leviathan Wakes until now. I’m so glad that Joan He recommended this to me for my 12 Authors 12 Books project. Keep reading my full thoughts in this book review.
