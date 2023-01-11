ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

newsfromthestates.com

Outgoing Gov. Wolf sets clemency record, granting 2,540 pardons

From left: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Gov. Tom Wolf, and Pardons Sec. Brandon Flood. (Photo by Sarah Anne Hughes) Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is set to end his term in office next week, issued more pardons than any previous governor in Pennsylvania history, his administration confirmed this week. Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 session in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
Louisiana lawmakers want ‘In God We Trust’ signs in every classroom

"In God We Trust" appears on a U.S. silver coin. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) One of the first bills filed ahead of Louisiana’s 2023 legislative Session would require all public schools and universities to put a new sign in every classroom: “In God We Trust.”. House Bill...
LOUISIANA STATE
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right

Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators worked for the industry before and immediately after he was tasked with overseeing such facilities. (Photo by Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him...
IOWA STATE
Former delegate pleads guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds to pay for Middle River cottage

Former Del. Richard K. Impallaria (R-Harford) pleaded guilty to misconduct in office on Friday. File photo by Danielle E. Gaines. A former member of the Maryland House of Delegates pleaded guilty in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Friday to one count of misconduct in office, with the understanding that if he completes certain conditions by a June 21 sentencing date, he would not be convicted of wrongdoing in the state corruption case.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Colorado bill would add translation requirements for insurance documents

A freshman in the Colorado House of Representatives wants to make it easier for non-English speakers to access and understand insurance documents, drawing from her years of experience as a translator and interpreter. Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, introduced her first piece of legislation as part of...
COLORADO STATE
Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office

Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
KENTUCKY STATE
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers

Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
UTAH STATE
Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
INDIANA STATE
See scenes of new Alaska legislators in training

Rep.-elect Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage (left), talks with Rep.-elect Julie Coulombe, R-Anchorage, before the start of a mock floor session held as part of pre-session training for new legislators on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Twenty of the Alaska...
ALASKA STATE

