Former Del. Richard K. Impallaria (R-Harford) pleaded guilty to misconduct in office on Friday. File photo by Danielle E. Gaines. A former member of the Maryland House of Delegates pleaded guilty in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Friday to one count of misconduct in office, with the understanding that if he completes certain conditions by a June 21 sentencing date, he would not be convicted of wrongdoing in the state corruption case.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO