Maryland State

talbotspy.org

New Governor Moore Nominates Six Department Heads

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) named six more department heads to his cabinet Thursday, with an eye toward making it the most diverse collection of top state officials ever. Moore, who is scheduled to be sworn into office Wednesday, announced the appointments of the secretaries of health, labor, human services,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 session in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New leadership in Chesapeake Bay states raises hopes for action in 2023

Gov.-elect Wes Moore speaks with the press at the State House in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. New Democratic governors with “green” pedigrees in Maryland and Pennsylvania are fueling environmentalists’ hopes of progress during this year’s legislative season. Meanwhile, a Republican governor in Virginia is...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
INDIANA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Education overhaul returns to Ohio Senate

As promised by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman last year, an overhaul of the state education system is back on the agenda. The bill, once again led by state Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, was reintroduced on Jan. 11, and already has 10 cosponsors signed on. The legislation seeks to rename...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism

PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.”. Crow Creek Sioux Tribe...
PIERRE, SD
newsfromthestates.com

What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell speaks at a Stop the Steal rally in December 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio coalition moves forward with plans for abortion ballot measure

Volunteer poll worker Alex Good helps a Laura Fillman at a ballot marker. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.) A coalition of reproductive rights groups, along with the ACLU of Ohio say they plan to have a pro-abortion ballot initiative on the Ohio Attorney General’s desk by February.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Governor Murphy warns business leaders of recession

Gov. Phil Murphy said "an enormous amount of liquidity on the sidelines" would help lead to a short-lived recession. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) Gov. Phil Murphy told South Jersey business leaders Wednesday that his administration expects the state is poised to enter a recession, though he said he believes the downturn will be far less severe than the one caused by the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis.

