Political notes: Fundraising hasn’t stopped, Maggie McIntosh’s new gig, plus House GOP leaders and new Senate subcommittees
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) presented retiring House Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) with a governor's citation to honor her 30-year career in the House of Delegates last April. File photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As if we needed reminding in the week leading up to the Wednesday start of...
New Governor Moore Nominates Six Department Heads
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) named six more department heads to his cabinet Thursday, with an eye toward making it the most diverse collection of top state officials ever. Moore, who is scheduled to be sworn into office Wednesday, announced the appointments of the secretaries of health, labor, human services,...
Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
Anthony Brown talks priorities as Maryland's new Attorney General
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general last week, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted...
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 session in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
Bill would increase signature threshold, filing fees for state primary candidates
Republican Rep. Joe Sweeney of Salem speaks to the House Election Law Committee in favor of a bill to increase the requirements necessary to run for federal office or governor in New Hampshire on Jan 10, 2023. (Ethan DeWitt | New Hampshire Bulletin) A trio of Republican House lawmakers are...
Governor-Elect Wes Moore appoints Sen. Susan Lee as Secretary of State
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced the appointment of Senator Susan Lee as Maryland’s next Secretary of State on Tuesday. Lee is set to become Maryland’s first Asian American Secretary of State. She has a decades-long record of public service and will head into the Administration with a wealth of experience […]
New leadership in Chesapeake Bay states raises hopes for action in 2023
Gov.-elect Wes Moore speaks with the press at the State House in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. New Democratic governors with “green” pedigrees in Maryland and Pennsylvania are fueling environmentalists’ hopes of progress during this year’s legislative season. Meanwhile, a Republican governor in Virginia is...
Pillen, as expected, taps former Gov. Pete Ricketts to succeed Sasse in Senate
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen made the expected choice Thursday, appointing his predecessor and political benefactor, Pete Ricketts, to the U.S. Senate. Ricketts, who finished his second term as governor last week, fills the seat that Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., vacated Sunday to lead the University of Florida.
Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
College Hall at the New College of Florida in Sarasota. Credit: State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory. Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die.
Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear
Election day voting at the Desert Breeze Community Center in Clark County. (Photo by Jeniffer Solis) A new report praises the Nevada State Legislature for expanding voter access and improving its election system, saying that in 2021 the state “managed to pass nearly every pro-voter improvement it could have.”
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
Education overhaul returns to Ohio Senate
As promised by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman last year, an overhaul of the state education system is back on the agenda. The bill, once again led by state Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, was reintroduced on Jan. 11, and already has 10 cosponsors signed on. The legislation seeks to rename...
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.”. Crow Creek Sioux Tribe...
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell speaks at a Stop the Steal rally in December 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections.
Ohio coalition moves forward with plans for abortion ballot measure
Volunteer poll worker Alex Good helps a Laura Fillman at a ballot marker. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.) A coalition of reproductive rights groups, along with the ACLU of Ohio say they plan to have a pro-abortion ballot initiative on the Ohio Attorney General’s desk by February.
Governor Murphy warns business leaders of recession
Gov. Phil Murphy said "an enormous amount of liquidity on the sidelines" would help lead to a short-lived recession. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) Gov. Phil Murphy told South Jersey business leaders Wednesday that his administration expects the state is poised to enter a recession, though he said he believes the downturn will be far less severe than the one caused by the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis.
