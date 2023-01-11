Read full article on original website
Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns
Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
WOWO News
Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
WISH-TV
Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up
Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana House Republicans say education, health care costs are top-of-list in 2023 session
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, outlined his caucus’ 2023 legislative priorities on Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana House Republicans will rally behind a collection of bills in the 2023 session that emphasize fiscal responsibility, expand Hoosiers’ access to health care and increase work-based learning and school choice programs.
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
Indiana House GOP backs second round of READI funding
(The Center Square) – Indiana House Republicans say they’re behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to invest another half-billion dollars into an initiative designed to spur economic development statewide. Holcomb has called for the $500 million to be invested in the second round of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Two years ago, the state earmarked the same amount to help the state’s 17 economic development regions develop strategies for long-term growth. ...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
newsfromthestates.com
newsfromthestates.com
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
indypolitics.org
House Republicans Unveil Agenda
Indiana House Republicans have unveiled their legislative agenda for 2023. It includes maintaining a balanced budget, expanding school choice, lowering healthcare costs and allowing child support payments to start at conception. The agenda did not include the Governor’s call for free textbooks; however, Huston says lawmakers are looking at the...
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
New IN bill: Terminally ill could choose early death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A newly introduced Indiana House bill could possibly allow terminally ill individuals to end their lives prematurely. Indiana House Bill 1011, authored by Indiana Democratic representative Matt Pierce, would give those with incurable illnesses the opportunity to request a medical professional to provide medication that the person would self-administer to bring […]
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
newsfromthestates.com
newsfromthestates.com
