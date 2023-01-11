Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Dental benefits are here for TennCare, but finding a dentist could be a big problem
Tennessee dentists are in demand like never before. Starting this month, all adults on TennCare have coverage — roughly 600,000 people with new benefits — and many are eager to find care. Tennessee has gone from being one of the only states with no dental coverage for most...
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different foster homes — experts say this has long-term impacts
A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
fox17.com
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
WBBJ
School board sends resolutions to state legislators over new law
JACKSON, Tenn. — This spring, a single test could determine if your third grader goes on to fourth grade or is held back. That’s according to a new law that goes into effect this school year. The new law requires third graders that don’t score proficient or higher...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
Mid-South Latino families worried about losing healthcare due to hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s still no contract agreement between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. It has thousands of Mid-South families worried. The contract dispute also affects low-income families and people with disabilities covered by the state’s TennCare or Blue Cross’s BlueCare....
Tennessee program now lets victims of trafficking, domestic abuse, and more shield their addresses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their addresses from public disclosure under a free state program. Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says the Safe at Home address confidentiality program provides approved...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Thousands of Tennesseans Gain Access to Dental Care
More than 600,000 residents of the Volunteer State now have access to oral healthcare due to the addition of dental benefits to Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare. DentaQuest is managing the dental benefits, which began on January 1. TennCare already offered dental benefits to children and pregnant women enrollees, but this marks the first time adult members of TennCare have received such benefits. Click here to read more.
newsfromthestates.com
iheart.com
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
As fentanyl overdoses increase, TN lawmakers and law enforcement look to possible solutions at southern border
The number of overdose deaths in Nashville alone has grown to an average of 14 a week with three-quarters of those deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Metro Health Department.
Democrats, Republicans agree that DCS needs to be fixed; divided on solution
The issues facing the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee are nothing new. Republicans say the issue is already being worked on. Democrats are calling for executive action.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
newsfromthestates.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Tennessee
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
newsfromthestates.com
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
