Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
NHPR
NH hospitals sue to stop state from boarding psychiatric patients in their ERs
A group of New Hampshire hospitals is suing the state over its practice of boarding people who are held involuntarily due to a mental health crisis in emergency rooms for days or weeks until psychiatric beds are available. The 15 hospitals are seeking an order that would force the New...
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities
DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
newsfromthestates.com
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers
Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
NHPR
NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more
Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
WMUR.com
Winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in town bordering New Hampshire
LEBANON, Maine — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill...
businessnhmagazine.com
Federal Aid Reduces Poverty, Boosts NH Economy
Economic data during 2022 have provided mixed signals about the economy. Monthly employment reports show job growth both in NH and nationally, but inflation data continue to indicate families are having to stretch budgets further as wages have not consistently kept up. However, recently released data provide clarity on one...
WMUR.com
Former leader of New Hampshire COVID-19 equity response team testifies against ‘divisive concepts’ law
CONCORD, N.H. — The doctor who led the state's COVID-19 equity response for disadvantaged communities is speaking out against a controversial state law. Dr. Trinidad Tellez, D-Manchester, is now a state representative from the Queen City. Tellez on Thursday testified in favor of legislation to repeal the so-called "divisive...
These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire
One of the many things about the New Hampshire seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but its personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation. (Not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes.)
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
newsfromthestates.com
Hobbs’ budget would repeal the school voucher expansion, scrap the Border Strike Force
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year, including an end to last year’s expansion of the universal school vouchers, removing around 40,000 students from the program. The budget includes $273.7 million in new funding for education, with a total...
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
WMUR.com
Bill filed to rename Columbus Day in New Hampshire Indigenous Peoples' Day
CONCORD, N.H. — The debate over replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in New Hampshire returned to the State House on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill called Christopher Columbus a brutal figure with no real connection to the United States. "And he certainly never came to the United...
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado bill would add translation requirements for insurance documents
A freshman in the Colorado House of Representatives wants to make it easier for non-English speakers to access and understand insurance documents, drawing from her years of experience as a translator and interpreter. Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, introduced her first piece of legislation as part of...
Legend Says There’s a Complex Tunnel System Under New Hampshire
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
newsfromthestates.com
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
Volunteers unload water during a water distribution and free flu vaccination event at the Holman Street Baptist Church in Houston on Nov. 28. State lawmakers said Friday they will start a new group to highlight the state’s water infrastructure issues. (Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for...
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue
CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
Comments / 0