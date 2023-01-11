ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers

Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
UTAH STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
CONCORD, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Federal Aid Reduces Poverty, Boosts NH Economy

Economic data during 2022 have provided mixed signals about the economy. Monthly employment reports show job growth both in NH and nationally, but inflation data continue to indicate families are having to stretch budgets further as wages have not consistently kept up. However, recently released data provide clarity on one...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire

One of the many things about the New Hampshire seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but its personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation. (Not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes.)
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
94.9 HOM

Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado bill would add translation requirements for insurance documents

A freshman in the Colorado House of Representatives wants to make it easier for non-English speakers to access and understand insurance documents, drawing from her years of experience as a translator and interpreter. Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, introduced her first piece of legislation as part of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

